Bonus Match 5 Win Brings Joy to Holiday Shopper

Upper Marlboro man claims $50,000 top prize

After a long, crazy day of holiday shopping, a Maryland Lottery fan decided to test his luck and buy a $6 Bonus Match 5 ticket for the Saturday, Nov. 24 drawing. That decision paid off with a $50,000 top-prize win for the Prince George’s County man.

“I was so excited, I was like, ‘It’s about time,’ ” he said. The Upper Marlboro resident added that the win “could not have come at a better time with Christmas just around the corner!”

Nicknamed “Mumbo Sauce Man,” the 63-year-old was in a rush the day he bought five $6 quick-pick tickets at Meadows Market and Restaurant in Upper Marlboro. He usually plays his own numbers but was running late for poker night so he asked for quick-pick tickets.

“Mumbo Sauce Man” enjoyed such luck playing cards that he almost forgot about his Bonus Match 5 tickets. When he did remember, he looked on his phone and realized that luck from playing cards had rubbed off on his Bonus Match 5 tickets. The winning numbers matched one of his tickets for a top-prize win!

The lucky player plans to use the winnings to pay bills, for holiday shopping and possibly a nice Christmas gift for himself. Joining “Mumbo Sauce Man” on this great win is Meadows Market and Restaurant. The Lottery retailer located at 9400 Marlboro Pike in Prince George’s County earns a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling a top-prize ticket in the Bonus Match 5 game. Congrats to both winners!

