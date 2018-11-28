Governor Larry Hogan & First Lady Yumi Hogan Celebrate Giving Tuesday

Make Donation to Maryland Charity Campaign

Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan recognized Giving Tuesday by making a personal donation to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through the Maryland Charity Campaign. The Maryland Charity Campaign is a workplace charitable giving program that offers state employees and eligible retirees the opportunity to contribute to charities using the convenience of payroll deduction. Currently, more than 800 charities participate in the campaign.

“Our administration is working tirelessly to improve the quality of life for citizens from one end of our state to the other but we can’t do it alone,” said Governor Hogan. “Marylanders have a kind and generous spirit, and we hope you find the time this Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season to lend a hand to those who need it the most.”

In 2017, approximately 12,000 state employees selflessly gave more than $3 million to the Maryland Charity Campaign, enabling Maryland charities to serve some of our most vulnerable neighbors. As of today, the campaign had reached nearly 40 percent of its $3 million goal. This collective generosity directly impacted the public health, safety, and welfare of Marylanders by providing, food, shelter, healthcare, mental health services, services to the poor, homeless, and those suffering from addiction, in addition to supporting the arts, faith-based initiatives, and much more.

Each state employee who donates or pledges through the Maryland Charity Campaign on Giving Tuesday is automatically entered into a drawing for a set of four holiday ornaments designed and signed by First Lady Yumi Hogan.

November 27, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is known as #GivingTuesday, the global day of giving.

