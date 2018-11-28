Maryland State Police Arrest Prince George’s County Man On Child Pornography Charges

A man from Prince George’s County was arrested and charged Tuesday, November 27, 2018, after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography

Jonathan Simmons, 22, of Mount Rainier, Md., is charged with eight counts of distributing child pornography and eight counts of possessing child pornography. Simmons was arrested and taken to the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack for processing.

In September 2018, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reporting the distribution of child pornography from a specific internet address. The Maryland State Police ICAC Task Force began an investigation, which led to the Simmons’ residence.

On Tuesday morning, Maryland State Police served a search warrant at the identified residence accompanied by law enforcement personnel from Homeland Security & Investigations and the Prince George’s County Police Department. A preliminary forensic review of each of the Simmons’ electronic devices indicated they held child pornography files.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

