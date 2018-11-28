Dump Truck Crash in Leonardtown Injuries Two People

On Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at approximately 7:55 a.m., police fire and rescue crews responded to Point Lookout Road and Fenwick Street, in Leonardtown for the report of a motor vehicle accident.
Personnel arrived on scene to find a crash involving a dump truck and Jeep.
Two people with minor injuries were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Photos courtesy of Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.
Would appear the Jeep driver needs their depth perception re-evaluated. Lucky there are only minor injuries!
Good photos! Shows the Severity of the impact. Hopefully others will take heed!
The passenger in the jeep got lucky. The side airbags probably helped. I drove past this morning I guess the jeep pulled out on front of the truck.