Dump Truck Crash in Leonardtown Injuries Two People

November 28, 2018

On Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at approximately 7:55 a.m., police fire and rescue crews responded to Point Lookout Road and Fenwick Street, in Leonardtown for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Personnel arrived on scene to find a crash involving a dump truck and Jeep.

Two people with minor injuries were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

2 Responses to Dump Truck Crash in Leonardtown Injuries Two People

  1. Anonymous on November 28, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    Would appear the Jeep driver needs their depth perception re-evaluated. Lucky there are only minor injuries!

    Good photos! Shows the Severity of the impact. Hopefully others will take heed!

  2. anonymous on November 28, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    The passenger in the jeep got lucky. The side airbags probably helped. I drove past this morning I guess the jeep pulled out on front of the truck.

