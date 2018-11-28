Dump Truck Crash in Leonardtown Injuries Two People

On Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at approximately 7:55 a.m., police fire and rescue crews responded to Point Lookout Road and Fenwick Street, in Leonardtown for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Personnel arrived on scene to find a crash involving a dump truck and Jeep.

Two people with minor injuries were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Photos courtesy of Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.



