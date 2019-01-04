Charles County to Begin Enforcing New Tow Laws on January 1, 2019

Tow Companies Requested to Submit Application for Tow Service Permit

Earlier this year, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office began the process of implementing legislation that was signed into law regarding tow services in Charles County. Beginning on January 1, 2019, the new code will be strictly enforced.

House Bill 1320, which passed in March 2017 and was initiated by Sergeant Jon Burroughs of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit, ensures oversight and regulation of towing operations within Charles County. In order to operate within Charles County, tow companies must now complete and submit the application for tow service operating in Charles County, MD .

To be considered for a permit, tow companies should visit the Charles County Sheriff’s Office website to download, print, and fill out the application and read through the county tow regulations . For a Level 1 Application, which covers only consensual tow services, the fee is $250. For a Level 2 Application, which covers consensual and non-consensual tow services, the fee is $500. All fees will need to be paid prior to submitting the application. Fees will be paid to the Charles County Treasurer’s Office, located at 200 Baltimore St., La Plata, MD 20646, and proof of payment will need to be submitted with the application. Completed applications and proof of payment should be mailed to:

Tow Program Coordinator

Traffic Operations Unit

Charles County Sheriff’s Office

6915 Crain Highway, Post Office Box 189

La Plata, MD 20646-0189

Completed applications and proof of payment can also be submitted in person to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Tow Program Coordinator at 10435 Audie Lane, La Plata, MD 20646. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., excluding holidays. For additional information, the Tow Program Coordinator can be contacted via e-mail at towing@ccso.us.