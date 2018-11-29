Mechanicsville Woman to Appear on Jeopardy! December 3rd

Bernadette Nguyen, an attorney from Mechanicsville, will compete on America’s Favorite Quiz Show®, on Monday, December 3, 2018 on WJLA-TV.

You can watch Nguyen compete on JEOPARDY! on WJLA-TV (ABC 7). Please check your local listing for additional information or visit Jeopardy.com .

JEOPARDY!’s 35th anniversary season premiered September 10, 2018. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has won numerous awards and honors, including the 2017 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show. The show holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show (34 Emmys); it is also the recipient of a 2011 Peabody Award. JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp. For more information, please visit Jeopardy.com.

