Troopers in St. Mary’s County Conducted Numerous Traffic and Criminal Initiatives During Thanksgiving Holiday Week

During the Thanksgiving Holiday (11/21/2018-11/25/2018) Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted numerous traffic and criminal initiatives to make our community and roadways safer.

The troopers conducted a total of 617 traffic stops, resulting in 364 citations, 438 warnings and 77 safety equipment repairs orders being issued. These efforts additionally resulted in 14 intoxicated drivers being removed from our highways and 10 drug arrests.

The drug arrests led to the recovery of approximately $4,500.00 and over 280 grams of marijuana. One of the arrest led to the apprehension of David Leroy Harvey Jr., who was wanted by Charles County Sheriff’s Office for armed robbery.

DUI Arrests

Name of Arrestee Age City, State Date of Arrest Arresting Officer Gaiser, Phillip Michael 28 Mechanicsville, MD 11/21/2018 TFC J. Mulhearn Hoover, Tracy Sue 48 Great Mills, MD 11/22/2018 TFC A. Opirhory Barnett, Trenton Deonn 29 Lexington Park, MD 11/22/2018 TFC M. Manning Thrower, Michael Anthony 3rd 27 Great Mills, MD 11/22/2018 Tpr. A. Piscopo-Bann Snyder, Travis Renard 29 Leonardtown, MD 11/22/2018 Tpr. M. Whitman Lane, Christopher Vincent 53 Waldorf, MD 11/22/2018 Tpr. M. Whitman Roberson, Donell 68 California, MD 11/23/2018 Tpr. E. Ruggles McCarthy, Meredith Marie 39 Hanahan, SC 11/23/2018 MT E. Evans Roberts, Patrick Wayne 54 Mechanicsville, MD 11/24/2018 Tpr. K. Bauer Corley, Gary Lee Jr 23 Leonardtown, MD 11/24/2018 MT E. Evans Kernisan, Nicolas Patrick 22 Hollywood, MD 11/24/2018 MT E. Evans Trossbach, Eric Christopher 32 St Inigoes, MD 11/24/2018 Tpr. R. Kaszubski Rose, Aaron Kyle 40 Great Mills, MD 11/25/2018 Tpr. E. Ruggles Neal, Larry Aloysius 62 Leonardtown, MD 11/25/2018 TFC M. Manning

Possession of Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams

Name of Arrestee Age City, State Offense Date Arresting Officer Yates, Devon Jerry 27 Mechanicsville 11/21/2018 Tpr A. Piscopo-Bann Williams, Peyton Jwan 25 Spotsylvania, VA 11/21/2018 Tpr A. Piscopo-Bann Jones Jr., Aaron Eugene 26 Lexington Park 11/22/2018 Tpr T. Howard Chew, Alexander Patrick 23 Lexington Park 11/22/2018 Tpr A. Piscopo-Bann Hartman III, Wilbert Johnson 33 Lexington Park 11/24/2018 Tpr J. Powis Cole, Darren Edward 31 St. Inigoes 11/24/2018 Tfc M. Manning Liverpool, Tamika Yvonne 29 Washington, DC 11/24/2018 Tpr K. Bauer Gressen, Erika Lynn 29 Philadelphia 11/26/2018 M/T E. Evans Bilo, Kristina Marie 25 Hollywood 11/27/2018 Tfc B. DiToto Kodluboy, Joseph Allen 25 Lexington Park 11/27/2018 Tpr A. Oyler