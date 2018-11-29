Troopers in St. Mary’s County Conducted Numerous Traffic and Criminal Initiatives During Thanksgiving Holiday Week

During the Thanksgiving Holiday (11/21/2018-11/25/2018) Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted numerous traffic and criminal initiatives to make our community and roadways safer.
The troopers conducted a total of 617 traffic stops, resulting in 364 citations, 438 warnings and 77 safety equipment repairs orders being issued. These efforts additionally resulted in 14 intoxicated drivers being removed from our highways and 10 drug arrests.
The drug arrests led to the recovery of approximately $4,500.00 and over 280 grams of marijuana. One of the arrest led to the apprehension of David Leroy Harvey Jr., who was wanted by Charles County Sheriff’s Office for armed robbery.
DUI Arrests
|
Name of Arrestee
|
Age
|
City, State
|Date of Arrest
|
Arresting Officer
|Gaiser, Phillip Michael
|28
|Mechanicsville, MD
|11/21/2018
|TFC J. Mulhearn
|Hoover, Tracy Sue
|48
|Great Mills, MD
|11/22/2018
|TFC A. Opirhory
|Barnett, Trenton Deonn
|29
|Lexington Park, MD
|11/22/2018
|TFC M. Manning
|Thrower, Michael Anthony 3rd
|27
|Great Mills, MD
|11/22/2018
|Tpr. A. Piscopo-Bann
|Snyder, Travis Renard
|29
|Leonardtown, MD
|11/22/2018
|Tpr. M. Whitman
|Lane, Christopher Vincent
|53
|Waldorf, MD
|11/22/2018
|Tpr. M. Whitman
|Roberson, Donell
|68
|California, MD
|11/23/2018
|Tpr. E. Ruggles
|McCarthy, Meredith Marie
|39
|Hanahan, SC
|11/23/2018
|MT E. Evans
|Roberts, Patrick Wayne
|54
|Mechanicsville, MD
|11/24/2018
|Tpr. K. Bauer
|Corley, Gary Lee Jr
|23
|Leonardtown, MD
|11/24/2018
|MT E. Evans
|Kernisan, Nicolas Patrick
|22
|Hollywood, MD
|11/24/2018
|MT E. Evans
|Trossbach, Eric Christopher
|32
|St Inigoes, MD
|11/24/2018
|Tpr. R. Kaszubski
|Rose, Aaron Kyle
|40
|Great Mills, MD
|11/25/2018
|Tpr. E. Ruggles
|Neal, Larry Aloysius
|62
|Leonardtown, MD
|11/25/2018
|TFC M. Manning
Possession of Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams
|Name of Arrestee
|Age
|City, State
|Offense Date
|Arresting Officer
|Yates, Devon Jerry
|27
|Mechanicsville
|11/21/2018
|Tpr A. Piscopo-Bann
|Williams, Peyton Jwan
|25
|Spotsylvania, VA
|11/21/2018
|Tpr A. Piscopo-Bann
|Jones Jr., Aaron Eugene
|26
|Lexington Park
|11/22/2018
|Tpr T. Howard
|Chew, Alexander Patrick
|23
|Lexington Park
|11/22/2018
|Tpr A. Piscopo-Bann
|Hartman III, Wilbert Johnson
|33
|Lexington Park
|11/24/2018
|Tpr J. Powis
|Cole, Darren Edward
|31
|St. Inigoes
|11/24/2018
|Tfc M. Manning
|Liverpool, Tamika Yvonne
|29
|Washington, DC
|11/24/2018
|Tpr K. Bauer
|Gressen, Erika Lynn
|29
|Philadelphia
|11/26/2018
|M/T E. Evans
|Bilo, Kristina Marie
|25
|Hollywood
|11/27/2018
|Tfc B. DiToto
|Kodluboy, Joseph Allen
|25
|Lexington Park
|11/27/2018
|Tpr A. Oyler