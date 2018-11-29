Lexington Park Woman Gets 4th DUI After Driving Through Fatal Accident Scene

On November 26, 2018 Trooper First Class, Oyler from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack ,was assisting the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office with a fatal accident on Route 5 in the area of Fairgrounds Road.

While the road was blocked due to reconstruction, a subject drove through the fatal accident scene.

TFC Oyler conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and upon making contact with the driver, a strong odor of alcohol was detected. The driver, identified as Ann Marie Owens, 42 of Lexington Park, was uncooperative during standardized field sobriety testing and she refused a breath test to determine her alcohol content.

Owens had three prior DUI arrests, and was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention & Rehabilitation Center and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

