Theft Suspects’ Identities Needed in St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured.

On Friday, November 16, 2018, at 4:38 p.m., the suspects took two phone chargers from the display and left the Kohl’s store in Lexington Park without paying for them. They were seen leaving the parking lot on bicycles and traveling down Buck Hewitt Road. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Robert Chase at 301-475-4200, ext. *8079 or email Robert.Chase@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 61864-18

