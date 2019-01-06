Lowry Hired as Health Officer for Charles County

The Charles County Commissioners and the Charles County Department of Health are pleased to announce the appointment of Suzán C. Lowry, M.D., FAAP, as health officer for Charles County effective Monday, Dec. 3. Dr. Lowry is a pediatrician of more than 20 years who most recently worked at the United States Marine Corps Quantico Health Clinic in Virginia. She also served as the general pediatrics hospitalist educator and supervisor of the Gastrointestinal and Intestinal Rehabilitation Unit at Children’s National Medical Center and as a staff pediatrician at Greater Baden Medical Services. Dr. Lowry worked as an educator at the University of Maryland for eight years.

“This is an exciting time to be working on behalf of the public’s health. Today’s advancements in communications and technology enable a health department to foster stronger collaboration with community, regional, and state partners. Amidst any change, our goal remains the same: to enhance the well-being of the Charles County residents,” said Dr. Lowry.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Lowry to Charles County,” said Commissioner President Peter F. Murphy. “Lowry’s strategic and data-driven approach to understanding the needs of our community will enhance the way we deliver public health service to all residents in Charles County.”

Dr. Lowry earned her undergraduate degree from University of Maryland College Park, her medical degree from Howard University School of Medicine, and her master’s degree in applied sciences health informatics from John Hopkins University. She is board certified in pediatrics from the American Board of Pediatrics and a fellow of American Academy of Pediatrics.