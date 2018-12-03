COPs Unit Hosting Food Drive Dec. 8, 2018

The Lexington Park Community Oriented Policing (COPs) Unit is hosting its Second Annual Food Drive on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in St. Mary’s Square between Ollie’s and Weis Market in Lexington Park. Along with collecting non-perishable food items for the Lexington Park food pantries, the COPs Unit will also be collecting donations of baby food, diapers and wipes for the Pregnancy Care Center of Southern Maryland. Email Cpl. Timothy Snyder at timothy.snyder@stmarysmd.com for additional information.
