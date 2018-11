Peacefully on Thursday, November 27, 2018 Doris V. Wilkerson went home to be with the lord in Waldorf, MD.

Family and friends will gather on December 10, 2018 for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at New Macedonia Baptist Church, 4115 Alabama Ave SE, Washington, DC 20019.

Interment will follow at Heritage Cemetery in Waldorf, MD.