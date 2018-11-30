Robert David “Dave” Myers, 88., of Waldorf, MD, passed away on November 23, 2018. Dave was born on July 23, 1930, in Cheltenham, MD. He was the son of the late Cecil Gideon Myers and Lilly Catherine (Ellis) Myers.

Dave is preceded in death by his sisters Carolyn Myers and Jean Myers.

Dave is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lena Myers, sons, Michael Myers, (Joy) and Keith Myers. Also surviving Dave are his brother Neil Myers Sr. (Kay), sisters Margaret Cooke, Rebecca Plastow, (Don) and Sandy Crowningshield (Frank) and his granddaughters, Emily Lamoreau (Brian), Taylor Myers and great grandson Jack Lamoreau.

Dave was employed at Myers Texaco / Auto Service and drove a tow truck until the age of 80 years old. When not at work, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, raising a garden and most of all spending time with family.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 2PM to 5PM with Prayers starting at 4PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Burial will be at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery on Monday, December 3, 2018 at 11:00AM.

Pall Bearers will be his nephews: Tommy Sasscer, Albert Cooke, Ronnie Cooke, Chris Cooke, Neil Myers Jr., and Frankie Crowningshield.

Contributions can be made to the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.