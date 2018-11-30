Catherine Violetta Shegogue (Kitty), 82, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on Friday November 16, 2018 in Waldorf, MD surrounded by family.

Catherine was born in Washington D.C. at Sibly Hospital to William and Violetta Carr on February 2, 1936. She was married to Thomas J. Shegogue. She worked at Navy Federal Credit Union for many years. Catherine raised and showed poodles while living in Sunderland, MD and also had several horses. In the early 1980’s Catherine opened her own dog grooming business “Fancy Cuts for Pupps”. Upon retirement Catherine and Tommy relocated to Summerfield, FL where they lived for 14 years. They enjoyed traveling in their RV to visit family and friends; playing pickle ball and participating in other activities in the Stonecrest Retirement Community; daily walks with her dog Olaf; and spending time with family and friends. Catherine especially loved spending time with her Grandchildren.

Catherine is preceded in death by her husband James (Tommy) Shegogue; parents William and Violetta; brother: William Carr and sister in-law Rita.

Catherine is survived by her brothers: Arthur Carr (Connie) and Harold Carr (Elsa); her sons George Gateau Jr. (Sandy), James William Shegogue (Carol); her daughter Sherri Latimer (Richard); 11 Grandchildren, 4 Great-Grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Catherine was so very loved and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Family will receive friends for Catherine’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 10 am to 1 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD