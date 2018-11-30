Robert David Maloney, 81, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on November 16, 2018 in Baltimore, MD. Robert was born in Lost Creek, Pennsylvania, on December 21, 1936 to the late James Maloney and the late Catherine McCauley Maloney.

Robert proudly served his country in the US Army and was a Police Officer with the Metropolitan Police Department and the Library of Congress Police Department, retiring in 1993.

Robert is survived by this wife, Jo Ann Maloney, his daughter, Christine L. Passione of New Jersey and his two granddaughters, Kayla Passione and Kaylene Passione. Also surviving Robert are special family friends, Brandie Richards and her two children, Benjamin and Brooklyn.

Family will receive friends for Robert’s Visitation on Tuesday, November 27th from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 28th at 12:00PM at Our Lady of the Wayside, 37575 Chaptico Road, Chaptico, MD 20621 with Fr. Michal Sajnog officiating. Interment will follow at Maryland Veteran’s Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623 with military honors. Pallbearers will be: Jerry Weber, Giovanni Passione, Roy King, Isaac Stoltzfus, Bob Fulton and Bill Nenichka.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert’s name may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622