Edward Russell Mullican, Sr., 78 of Hughesville, MD, passed away on November 24, 2018 at George Washington Hospital in Washington, DC. Russell was born to the late Spencer Mullican and the late Cora Wentz on April 22, 1940 in Suitland, MD. Russell worked as a Grocery Manager at Giant Food for 34 years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, collecting guns and knives; estate sales and yard sales; chopping and stacking wood to keep his wife Nyra warm by the fireplace; making bookcases for the church and working in the food pantry at the church.

Russell is survived by his loving wife, Nyra H. Mullican; his son, Edward Russell Mullican, Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD, his daughters, Sharon Grande of Pittsburg, PA, Lynn Marie Mullican of Annapolis, MD; step-children, Shelley F. Sutphin and Nancy J. Faulkner, both of Cordova, MD, Allen W. Sutphin (Jody) and Karen L. Bean (Tony) both of Waldorf, MD; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Family will receive friends for Russell’s Visitation on Thursday, November 29th from 10:30am to 12pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Services will be at 12pm with Pastor Kevin Cullins officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.

Pallbearers: Paul Bean, Tony Bean, Michael Bean, Harry Arnold, Bob Lancaster and Eddie Neil.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hughesville Baptist Church Food Pantry.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD.