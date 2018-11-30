Theresa Marie Seeger, 86 of Prince Frederick, MD died on November 24, 2018 at the Calvert Hospice House in Prince Frederick, MD. Theresa was born to the late Frank Piccione and the late Dorothy Lumia in Buffalo, NY on October 4, 1932. Theresa worked as a secretary for the P.G. Board of Education prior to her retirement. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed helping others.

In addition to her parents, Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Seeger; her brother, Joseph Piccone; her sisters, Providence Denaro and Marie Hauber. She is survived by her son, Robert E. Seeger of Leonardtown, MD; daughters, Linda M. Buff of Prince Frederick, MD, Kathleen A. Rolfe of St. Leonard, MD, Shari J. Wade of Mechanicsville, MD; her sister, Grace Farrell of Virginia Beach, VA; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A prayer service will be held December 8, 2018 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 13401 Piscataway Rd. Clinton, MD. At 10am. Interment to follow. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.