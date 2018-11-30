Helen Elizabeth McGurk, 76 of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on November 18, 2018 at George Washington Hospital in Washington, DC. Helen was born to the late Raymond Johnston and the late Elizabeth Kelly on July 1, 1942 in Diamondville, PA. Helen was a homemaker. Helen babysit for many kids from the time her own were little until she was a Grammy, at which time, she babysit them until they started school. She volunteered at the schools her kids went to and the same schools as her grandkids came through. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles to help pass the cold winter months but enjoyed her pool and watching the grandkids swim all summer. She was second mom to many kids that grew up with her own. Helen’s grandkids and her little pup, Peanut, were her whole world after the loss of her husband, Dennis.

In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband Dennis Wayne McGurk in 2008; her brother, Michael Johnston and her sister, Jacquelyn Kines. Helen is survived by her children, Kelly Capps (Ken), Dennis Wayne McGurk Jr. (Kathy), and Mark William McGurk (Holly), all of Mechanicsville, MD; her siblings, Barbara Demand of Springfield, VA and Raymond Johnston of Chevy Chase, MD; grandchildren, Patrick Capps, Jason Capps, Sydney McGurk, Brett McGurk and Brady McGurk.

Family will receive friends for Helen’s Life Celebration Memorial Gathering on Sunday, December 16th from 1pm to 4pm with a Memorial Service at 3pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with Deacon Bill Kyte officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 4600 Fairfax Drive, Suite 102, Arlington, VA 22203.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.