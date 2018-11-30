Hilda Elizabeth Stillwell, 95, of Leonardtown, MD formerly of Stafford, VA passed away on November 24, 2018 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on May 12, 1923 in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late Carrie Mae Lamp Garner and William Raymond Garner. Hilda was the loving wife of the late Samuel R. Stillwell and who preceded her in death in 1984 and Samuel L. Homrighausen who proceeded her in death in 2011. She is survived by her son Edward Stillwell and Daughter-in-Law (Patsy) of Chaptico, MD. 3 grandchildren, Rick Stillwell, Joe Stillwell, Sherri Stillwell and 13 great-grandchildren. Hilda is preceded in death by her siblings; Lillian Ahrens, Raymond Garner, Frank Garner, Harry Garner, Robert Garner and James Garner.

Hilda graduated from Baltimore City College with a Degree in Business. She was employed as a Budget Analyst for the United States Government for over 30 years. Hilda moved to St. Mary’s County MD in November 2013 from Stafford, VA. She was a member of the Lions Club and the Red Hats Society Club. Hilda enjoyed reading, singing in the Church Choir, traveling, dance, Arts and Crafts.

Hilda was a very independent, courageous and strong woman. She shared laughs and smiles with many but the biggest gift was her love and compassion to her family and those in need.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 3, 2018 from 9:00 AM-10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Teresa Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Pallbearers will be: Edward Stillwell, Rick Stillwell, Joey Stillwell, Ricky Stillwell, Ryan Stillwell and Wes Thompson.

Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.