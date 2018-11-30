Nelson Garman Martin, 54 of Mechanicsville, MD formerly of Lancaster, PA passed away on November 25, 2018 in Cheverly, MD. Born on September 6, 1964 in Ephrata, PA he was the son of late Erma W. Garman Martin and Mahlon S. Martin of Manheim, PA. Nelson was the loving husband of Greta J. Sensenig Martin of Mechanicsville, MD whom he married on July 18, 1987 in Mechanicsville, MD.

He is survived by his children; Bethany Martin, Cynthia Martin, Jewel Martin, Michael Martin, Emily Martin, Joy Martin, Calvin Martin and Makayla Martin all of Mechanicsville, MD. Siblings; Nancy Zehr (Steve) of Croghan, NY, Janice Mast (Nathan) of Dominican Republic, Neil Martin of Manheim, PA, Nevin Martin (Suzanne) of Lititz, PA, Joanne Erb (David) of Lebanon, PA, Joyce Martin (Darnell) of Cambridge Springs, PA, Jeanelle Bicher (Gerald) of Bethel, PA and Nathan Martin (Judith) of Elverta CA.

Nelson moved to St. Mary’s County MD from Lancaster, PA in 1988. He was a mechanic for Sensenig’s Garage for almost 30 years. Serving the Lord was important in Nelson’s life. He was a member of Mechanicsville Mennonite Church where services will be held.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 30, 2018 from 2:30 PM – 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM in Mechanicsville Mennonite Church, Mechanicsville, MD where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 10:00 AM with Minister Kenneth Huber, Bishop Harold Good and Bishop Wilmer Weaver officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.