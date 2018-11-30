David Floyd Graham, “Dave”, 81, of Mechanicsville, MD formerly from Glen Burnie, MD passed away in Leonardtown, MD on November 27, 2018. Born on July 1, 1937 in Allegheny County, PA, he was the son of the late Opal May Conrad Graham and Floyd Fleming Graham. Dave was the loving husband of Barbara Dicus Graham whom he married in Glen Burnie, MD. Dave is survived by his children Michael Graham (Leslie) of Lusby, MD, Kathleen Landmann (Michael) of Mechanicsville, MD, Floyd Graham (Cecilia) of Great Mills, MD, Chris Graham (Natalie) of Leonardtown, MD, 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

He graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1955 and the University of Maryland. Dave moved from Glen Burnie, MD to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1978. He was a home builder for Southern Maryland Homes for 30 years retiring in 2013.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 3, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry Crabtree officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be Allen Landmann, Dustin Graham, Cody Graham, Donovan Miller, Branden Miller, John Tiberi, and Brandon Welday. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Croney, and Scott Croney.

In lieu of flowers the family request contributions to SAYSF Bible Church 46544 Rue Purchase Road Lexington Park, MD 20653 and Baptist International Missions Inc. Attn: Accounts Receivable P.O. Box 9 Harrison, TN 3734