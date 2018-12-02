Statement From Governor Larry Hogan on the Passing of President George H.W. Bush

Governor Larry Hogan today released the following statement on the death of President George H.W. Bush:

“It is with incredible sadness that we learn of the passing of President George H.W. Bush, a true patriot and statesman who embodied the decency and selfless service of America’s Greatest Generation.

“As a decorated World War II veteran and Navy pilot, a two-term congressman who served alongside my dad in the U.S. House of Representatives, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and Ambassador to the United Nations, he built his lasting reputation as the consummate public servant. As our nation’s 43rd vice president and 41st president, who helped bring an end to the Cold War, President Bush solidified his legacy of principled, pragmatic, and compassionate leadership.

“George H.W. Bush’s lifetime of service and decades of dedication to honor and duty leave an indelible mark on our nation and on our hearts. He will always represent the very best America has to offer in public life: toughness with civility, firmness with kindness, and strength of conviction with force of character.

“The First Lady and I join all Marylanders in sending our deepest condolences to the Bush family as they – and our entire nation – mourn this great loss. We all take comfort knowing that he is joining his beloved wife, Barbara.”

The governor directed American and Maryland flags be flown at half-staff immediately through December 30th to mark President George H.W. Bush’s passing.