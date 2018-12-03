Mechanicsville Man Arrested For Assault

December 3, 2018
Joseph Michael Bowles, 32 of Mechanicsville

On Sunday, November 18, 2018, Cpl. Seyfried of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, responded to 25926 Chaffee Court in Mechanicsville, for the reported domestic assault in progress.

According to court documents, Joseph Michael Bowles, 32 of Mechanicsville, assaulted his mother by striking her in the arm, causing visible injury.

Bowles and his mother were involved in verbal confrontation about possible drug use by one of them.

The victim alleged Bowles swung the door open and swung his cell phone at her, she put her arm up to block his arm, causing his phone to fall to the floor. Bowles then became enraged, pushed her and struck her in the arm.

Bowles was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

8 Responses to Mechanicsville Man Arrested For Assault

  1. I know more on December 3, 2018 at 9:46 am

    He is the real victim here

    Reply
  2. Comes around on December 3, 2018 at 9:46 am

    His mom owns the baynet and he put on facebook she stole his child support

    Reply
    • Anonymous on December 3, 2018 at 11:25 am

      Is he living with her? He always has the option of moving away from her.

      Reply
      • Golden Beach Derelict on December 3, 2018 at 2:53 pm

        “Whenever my mom steals the child support I turn to facebook to get the word out,” Joe Bowles, 2018.

        Reply
    • Joe on December 3, 2018 at 2:30 pm

      “Well Your Honor, I was gonna pay child support but my momma stole it.” That’s the adult version of “My dog ate my homework”.

      Reply
  3. Janky J on December 3, 2018 at 10:40 am

    He’s a Bowles…that’s all you had to say.

    Reply
  4. Extra Extra - Read all about it! on December 3, 2018 at 11:04 am

    This is big folks.

    Guy hits his mommy on the arm.

    This needs to run right under the story of “Cat rescued from tall tree by the VFD.”

    Reply
  5. Joe on December 3, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    I don’t know if he’s a hard worker but his left eye sure is lazy!!!

    Reply

