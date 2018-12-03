Mechanicsville Man Arrested For Assault

On Sunday, November 18, 2018, Cpl. Seyfried of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, responded to 25926 Chaffee Court in Mechanicsville, for the reported domestic assault in progress.

According to court documents, Joseph Michael Bowles, 32 of Mechanicsville, assaulted his mother by striking her in the arm, causing visible injury.

Bowles and his mother were involved in verbal confrontation about possible drug use by one of them.

The victim alleged Bowles swung the door open and swung his cell phone at her, she put her arm up to block his arm, causing his phone to fall to the floor. Bowles then became enraged, pushed her and struck her in the arm.

Bowles was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

