Calvert Hospice Announces Two Grief Support Programs Starting in January

Calvert Hospice will be offering two specialized grief support programs starting on January 15, 2019.

Gone Without Me is a grief support program for spousal loss, an 8-week program that will focus on learning to live again after the loss of a spouse. Sessions will be held at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House, located at 4559 Sixes Road, Prince Frederick, on Tuesdays starting January 15 from 4:30 – 6:00 pm. There is a $35 supply fee for this program, but scholarships are available.

The program will help participants learn coping skills to deal with grief after the loss of a spouse, develop a support system with others who share similar experiences, and learn about healthy grieving. Participants will also learn some of the factors that make spousal loss unique.

Gone But Never Forgotten is a grief support program for those who have lost a loved one to substance abuse or overdose. The group tackles the stigma involved in this type of loss. Sessions will be held at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House on Tuesdays starting January 15 from 6:30 – 8:00 pm. This group is FREE thanks to a generous grant from the United Way Community Impact Grant; pre-registration is required.

This program will help participants work through the pain of losing a loved one to addiction, learn to find hope and healing after loss, gain support from others with similar experiences, and identify healthy ways to grieve.

To learn more about these programs or to register, contact Tessa Washington at (410) 535-0892, ext. 2201 or twashington@calverthospice.org.

Registration forms may be downloaded on their website: https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs

