Inmate Convicted of Attempted Murder, Breaking and Entering, and Theft, Wanted After Escaping from Prison

On December 1, 2018 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Trooper Posch responded to the 45000 block of Take It Easy Ranch Road, in Callaway, for a suspicious vehicle.

The complainant reported the vehicle, a blue and tan Chevrolet 1500 Z71 bearing VA registration, had been parked in the woods behind the campground for approximately six days.

A check with Virginia revealed the vehicle was reported stolen thru Brunswick Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

Investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen by an escaped fugitive, Cul Priest Lamont Jones, (B/M, 45 years old, 6’0”, 180lbs), from Hoke County Correction Facility in North Carolina. A search of the area was conducted, but Jones was not located.

Based on information from North Carolina Highway Patrol and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.

Jones’ prior convictions include Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Attempted Murder, Breaking and Entering, and Theft of a firearm.

Jones should not be confronted if located.

Jones could still be in the area. If seen, please call 911.

