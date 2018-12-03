No Injuries Reported After Truck Crashes in Leonardtown

On Monday, December 3, 2018 at approximately 11:40 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Fairgrounds Road, in the area of Cartwright Road, in Leonardtown for the reported motor vehicle accident with one vehicle overturned.
Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway on its roof, with the single occupant out of the vehicle.
The single occupant/operator signed a patient care refusal form on the scene.
Maryland State Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
Hope the driver is ok. Although that is an interesting way to achieve equal weight distribution on all four tires, it’s probably not recommended in the manual.
when you sign a medical refusal form it should be mandatory to get a blood and alcohol test to make sure you were on drugs or alcohol
Waiting for the other shoe to drop!