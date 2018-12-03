Two Arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Burglary and Theft, Police Recover Stolen Vehicle

December 3, 2018
On Sunday, December 2, 2018, at approximately 2:40 am, Trooper First Class Matthews,  from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack, received an alert from the fixed License Plate Reader of a stolen vehicle going south on Route 4.

TFC Matthews conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 at Robshire Manor Rd. in Huntingtown.

The subjects inside the vehicle were found to have numerous charges to include burglary, theft, unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Ayanna M. Carter, 29 of Essex, Richard L. Turner, 21 of Baltimore and a juvenile were transported to the MSP Barrack U in Prince Frederick for processing.

Turner and Carter were incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center, and the juvenile was charged on a Criminal Charging Document and was released to a parent.

