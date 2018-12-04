AUDIO: Death Investigation Underway at Mechanicsville Park and Ride

December 3, 2018

On Monday, December 3, 2018, at approximately 6:35 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the Park and Ride, located at 37750 Golden Beach Road, and Triangle Drive, in Mechanicsville for the reported one possibly not breathing.

The initial dispatch advised a male was laying on the ground and looked to be not breathing.

Prior to the arrival of fire and emergency medical services, dispatchers advised all responding units to stage in the area due to the scene not being secure, and it being described as a possible shooting.

Police on the scene pronounced the victim deceased and rescue personnel were placed in service.

Police continue to investigate the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on December 3, 2018 at 8:32 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to AUDIO: Death Investigation Underway at Mechanicsville Park and Ride

  1. exrep on December 3, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    the CIA is in town

    Reply
  2. Smh on December 4, 2018 at 2:29 am

    I am sure an over reaction probably caused this person’s life to expire. Staging the scene blah blah for a “possible” shooting. Cops around here are drama queens

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on December 4, 2018 at 5:18 am

    Time to move.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on December 4, 2018 at 6:19 am

    What part do people don’t get when roads are slick and wet.

    Reply
  5. Kathy on December 4, 2018 at 6:36 am

    Any updates?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.