The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured. The suspect stole clothing from the Lexington Park Kohl’s store on several occasions.

The suspect loaded his arms with various articles of clothing and left the store without paying for them. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call Deputy Richard Forbes at 301-475-4200, ext. *8048 or email Richard.Forbes@stmarysmd.com . CASE# 64143-18