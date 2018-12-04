Richard “Dickie” DeSales Murphy, 68, of LaPlata, MD, passed away on November 27, 2018, in Washington, D.C. Dickie was born in LaPlata, Maryland, on February 24, 1950, to the late George “Henry” Murphy, Jr. and the late Cora “Madeline” Goldsmith Murphy.

Dickie was the Lead Carpenter for G.H. Murphy Construction and Farmer for a living. Dickie enjoyed rabbit hunting, playing cards, especially playing Pitch, farming, gardening, cooking crabs, and spending time with his family, especially his brother Sonny. He was one of the most selfless, kindhearted and hard-working men ever created. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Karen Sue Hardway Murphy and his son, George “Cody” Henry Murphy, “Daddy’s Boy”. Also surviving are his siblings: George “Sonny” Henry Murphy III, Shirley Ann Hill, Betty Baden (Franklin), M. Doris Jones (Joseph), Regina Guy, Marie Croft, and Donna Hewitt (Freddie). He was a truly a second father to many of his families’ children and children his wife babysat, but especially his niece’s Angie (Bill), Tricia and Mandy.

Family will receive friends for Dickie’s Visitation on Thursday, December 6th, from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. There will be a funeral service on Friday, December 7th at 10AM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. with Deacon William Kyte officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Bryantown Church Cemetery, Bryantown, MD. Pallbearers are: Ronnie Hill, Alan Guy, Mikey Guy, Larry Baden, Dale Hewitt, and Jimmy Lutkewitte.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dickie’s name may be made to his son Cody’s College Education Fund.

