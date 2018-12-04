Police Investigating Murder of 25-Year-Old Waldorf Man

Homicide Unit detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to investigate a fatal shooting in Temple Hills on Saturday, December 1, 2018.

The victim is 25-year-old Brian Crayton Jr. of Rock Lynn Circle in Waldorf.

Detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

On December 1st, at approximately 2:15 am, officers were called to the 4000 block of Birchtree Lane for the report of a shooting. The officers located Crayton outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to arrest the suspect(s) responsible for this homicide.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

