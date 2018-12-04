Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Brandywine

The Prince George’s County Police Department, Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Brandywine on Monday. The victim is 47-year-old Albert Clark Jr. of Decatur Place in Northeast Washington.

On December 3rd, at approximately 9:30 am, patrol officers were called to the 10500 block of Cedarville Road for a single vehicle collision involving a dump truck.

The preliminary investigation reveals the dump truck was traveling eastbound on Cedarville Road. For reasons which are under investigation, the driver lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree. Clark was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com.