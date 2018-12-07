UPDATE: 17-Year-Old Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Victim in Face and Back

UPDATE 12/7/2018: On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at approximately 3:45 p.m., police units responded to the report of a subject shot near 22666 Athlone Drive in Great Mills.
The 19-year-old male victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was able to report to police that Elijah Miguel Miles, 17 of California, shot him during an altercation with a firearm and then fled on foot in the area.
The victim drove away from the location of the shooting and impacted the residence on Athlone Drive.
A witness reported the vehicle driven by the victim was parked on Shannon Street, when he observed a black male, approximately 15-25, standing outside of the vehicle on the passenger side of the vehicle immediately prior to the witness hearing three loud ”pops”. The witness observed the subject run from the vehicle immediately after the gunshots. The victim simultaneously drove the vehicle away from the Scene toward Athlone Drive where he would eventually crash into a residence and be located by police.
The victim sustained three gunshot wounds, one to the face and two to his back. He was flown via helicopter to an area trauma center and listed in critical condition.
Elijah Miguel Miles, 17 of California was charged as an adult with the following:
- Attempted first degree murder
- Attempted second degree murder
- Assault first degree
- Assault second degree
- Use of a firearm in a felony/violent crime
- Loaded handgun on a person
- Reckless Endangerment
Miles is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.
UPDATE: Elijah Miguel Miles has been located and apprehended in Charles County.
UPDATE: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of Elijah Miguel Miles, age 17 of California.
Miles is wanted in connection to a shooting which occurred in the Hickory Hills neighborhood on December 4, 2018. Miles was also reportedly seen in the area of Great Mills High School, which led to the school being placed on lockdown as a precaution to ensure safety to students and faculty of the school.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elijah Miguel Miles is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to CRIMES (274637).
UPDATE – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Press Release: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 at the 22000 block of Athlone Drive in the Hickory Hills neighborhood in Great Mills.
The male victim was flown by helicopter to an area shock trauma hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.
The investigation is continuing.
12/4/2018: On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Police responded to Athlone Drive, in California, for the report of a shooting.
Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle crashed into 2 story home.
Witnesses said a vehicle occupied by two people was seen speeding away after they heard at least three shots fired, the vehicle then left the roadway and struck a house on Athlone Drive.
At this time a house on Athlone Street is surrounded by police.
A helicopter was called to the area to transport a male who was shot in the back.
As long as guns are sold to the public. The public will use them for what they are intended for.
For personal protection, protecting our nation and the constitution, hunting and target shooting. Shawn, you have been born again! Praise the Lord and pass the ammo! My man!
Win!!! Lol!
Damn right we will!
And when all the guns are taken from responsible guns owners. And the criminals still have their guns…..criminals will use them for what that are intended
well, you’ll have to shoot my entire family cause we’re not giving up our guns. Period. End of story.
Maybe they should make drugs like Heroin, Crack, and Meth illegal, and we wouldn’t have a drug problem?
(wait for it…..)
The bottom line, Elijah is a suspect at the moment and not a criminal until proven guilty in court. If this young man has a criminal history, then this behavior will certainly not benefit him during trial. If family members exhibit criminal and/or unprofessional behavior, then the environment for Elijah has been unfavorable for him to learn good ethics and morals. There is a time in life when right from wrong regardless the environment from which an individual is exposed to should be well understood. It is when people knowingly cross the line of right verses wrong and excuse the law to do as they desire that is inexcusable and they need to held accountable.
No he is a piece of animal with no home training! Euthanasia sounds good to me!
He looks like one of the pirates in the movie Captain Phillips.
racist
Uhh No. Despite your twisty 2000 word essay, this punk is a criminal the minute he did the deeds. Case history shows this is not his first rodeo.
The court may hear all the official evidence in a public forum as a matter of legal record, but even if the DA fails to out gun the spook’s attorney in the theater, there is a huge difference between “not guilty” and “innocent”. Face it, this guy fits the profile to a “T”.
As in guil T?
Oh, so his environment is such that he didnt know shooting someone was wrong. Gotcha. But if thats the case, why did he flee the scene? Seems that he knew it was wrong, and took action so that he could get away with it
I doubt he had a gun legally
Doesn’t matter. At one time the gun was manufactured and sold. How he obtained the gun doesn’t matter. the fact the the gun was produced for sale, is what made this crime possible.
I agree , #pray4tyquan whoever this man is needa GO
Hey Shawn, the UK, France, and Germany are gun free. Go live there. Oh, you dont want to be accosted by immigrants from third world countries with no defense options? Cant live gun free and expect to be safe bro. Not heee, not anywhere. Too bad people like this kid decide to use them for ill.
The sole purpose of a gun is to kill.
This has been the same kid and household
This has been the same kid and same household causing these problems in this neighborhood. Hes been arrested time and time again. Been in Juvenile hall multiple times and still just gets released to do it all again. Step fathers just as bad so is the brother and even mother. It was only a matter of time for this to happen. Easily preventable.
U need to not be so cruel & pray for this kid & family & also pray for yourself as well!!!
See… Here’s the thing… I don’t mind people praying. Have at it. But, prayers aren’t going to make this kid and family turn into model citizens.
You need hard time and labor. I’m thinking old school, big rocks into little rocks kind of thing.
Or, napalm. Napalm and raze that whole area and start all over. The savages have taken control and time to fumigate.
I agree with you in some respects.
But MAINLY I am fed up with all the people throwing the term “prayers” around, like it’s some magic option that they routinely employ from their layers on higher ground.
The truth is, they (themselves) NEVER pray, they wouldn’t know “how to” – much less “WHO” to pray to!
Hypocrites.
YOU is a RACIST!!!
Pray for him? How about pray for the victim? Idiot.
I think the adults commenting need to remover these are kids involved and choose their words more carefully
Kids? This 17 year old thug is charged with shooting someone. I bet if it was your kid that was shot it would be different, right?
i think you need to remover!!!
Speaking of choosing words more carefully, what are you trying to say?
Elijah Miles
^ Yup, thats him.
No it’s not . Come correct next time when you speak on something
Wow, eating your words now huh?
Looks like the sheriff says otherwise.
Winner winner chicken dinner!
Find the savage and lock him up.
I’m sure there will be all the talk about he’s such a good kid that made a mistake and the man is bringing him down, etc.
So you were saying….
Do, you were saying……
Oh really? Looks like he is the culprit. There I came correct.
Did you use the “R” word?
So scary!
I meant to say Roger you fng racist. If you haven’t noticed by now I comment on a lot of stories. Way to show your true colors.
Lmaooo it wasn’t him? But his picture right on here now what? Still wasn’t him? Clearly you need to come correct before speaking
Guess they did come correct considering the latest updates.
But it literally says it was Elijah Miles, and even has a picture of Elijah Miles. GMHS went on lockdown today because Elijah Miles was seen in the area, and is still at large for this shooting.
based on the reports it seems that YOU need to “come correct” when you speak!
I did come correct
They did come correct
I hear if you put hot sauce on crow, you can choke it down.
I bet it was Elijah Miles
Elijah Miles
#ThugLife
This is a young boy & tragedy 4real ya’ll need to b praying for him & family instead of bashing, & opinionating.
praying never works for nobody, if you saying prayer works for you you’re a liar
Try again.
Ebonics? Stay in school, don’t be a fool!
Nah this is old school inbreed southern Maryland ignorance, demarr was the first and last hint needed.
Live that life pay the consequences. It really is that simple.
Thanks for the lesson in grammar and showing everyone just how ignorance works. Loved that you made up a new word as the dismount of your post. I shall be using that in my personal and professional life so all of my colleagues know how smart I is.
Having a young person who is out of control and has access to firearms is a direct threat to our community. It is life threatening and dangerous. If he cannot or will not be controlled by his parents, this young person needs to be locked up until such time as he can.
That neighborhood used to be upscale and safe now it is just another neighborhood being overtaken by criminals and lowlifes. Move them back to LP City.
It’s not bashing or opinions, when it’s fact that this kid and his family have been the source of many problems in this neighborhood. I have personally seen confrontations involving this family and there is no reasoning with or any accountability for this kids actions from his parents. The system has definitely failed here.
Parents failed.
Parent. There, fixed it for you.
Praying and bashing are not opposites. You can do both. Just like I’m sure you pray that Trump makes good decisions while you criticize him for making bad ones.
Tell that to the family of his victim. He needs a cage
the more hoodrats kill each other the less there will be
Unless you knew the victim personally, keep your mouth shut. I know the victim personally and he’s not a “hood rat”. He was around the wrong people at the wrong time.
Know your facts
I know the victim too. He’s a good hearted kid but needs to get his act straight. Hanging around with the wrong kids and paid the price. Hope he changes his ways because he’s genuinely a nice boy.
He has a history of criminal activity, and just shot someone. I’m not sure you know what “hood rat” means, because he seems to fit the definition quite well.
If it looks like a duck…..
He wasn’t a hood rat, until now.
Know your facts.
Ya, he aint no hood rat, he jus hang wit hood rats. Come correck nek tym an ha sum respeck
The victim indeed is a hood rat
Was that a hood rat that killed the young lady at GMHS back in March. Is it hoodrats that do most school and mass shootings
No, he was white so he wasn’t a hood rat.
Pray for my blooood quan
Does anyone know further info about this? On how the situation is going the next day and if the shooters in custody?
Prayers for the family
Did they get the shooter?
I live in this community and sorry people who want to live like thugs don’t deserve prayers. We have small children playing in front yards with friends so we don’t need this type of lifestyle in our development. Why do you think we have a SMC Police parking and roaming the neighborhood because of these types of behaviors.
Good luck but this blight is walking north to meet with the Dorf! Best think about moving as LP and GM have been cesspools for 20 years and the county commission is doing nothing. Posting police just gets the reports written up faster and a toe tag on the victims sooner.
Yeah like the thug who shot up the high school?
He used violence or threat thereof to intimidate, so yes. He was a thug.
condolences to the victim and family
what does hoodrat means
It describes human vermin that make lower-income neighborhoods barely unlivable.
*livable
WhT do you call those who come to the hood from Society Hill, Hollywood, Ridge, and Valley Lee to buy their heroin.,pills, weed, crack, and cocaine. Or those found at the 24 hr.store with barely alive with a needle hanging out their arm. Or the dopey sitting at the traffic nodding off or unconscious.
Trash…
This is a total failure on local LE and the Justice system. Last ive heard the kid still has not been apprehended. Yes, this community pays for security patrols,however it seems to be a waste of money.
Move to PG it’s much better
Typically if someone gets shot, there is a reason behind it…not saying it’s right, nor justifiable..but the victim is not innocent..again, not saying it’s right…he could of been trying to rob the shooter, or it may have been an old beef..several different reasons as to why this happened..but to sum it up, you live that life you pay that price! Glad the victim is in stable condition, maybe his parent(s), or his pastor (if he has one) can speak with him to lead him in a better path..because this is a wake up call from God..everything happenes for a reason. This is his wake up all! And I hope the shooter and the victim both learn from this whole ordeal…
Sometimes the reason is that the victim was believed to have money in their wallet, or simply didn’t do what the perpetrator wanted them to do. Your assumption that the victim was guilty of “something” without any evidence is sad. I hope you never end up on a jury.
Ok, Typically if someone gets shot, there is a reason behind it…not saying it’s right, nor justifiable..but the victim is not innocent..again, not saying it’s right…he could of been trying to rob the shooter, or it may have been an old beef..several different reasons as to why this happened..but to sum it up, you live that life you pay that price! Glad the victim is in stable condition, maybe his parent(s), or his pastor (if he has one) can speak with him to lead him in a better path..because this is a wake up call from God..everything happenes for a reason. This is his wake up call! And I hope the shooter and the victim both learn from this whole ordeal…
We live in the neighborhood and want to see this stop! We have young children that play. During the hours of this incident there are often children out playing, mothers walking their kids!
I want to know, is this home, where the crime took place, home to a homeowner or a renter? If it’s a renter, I think the landlord needs to get this tenant out immediately! Us homeowners shouldn’t have to pay for these people who don’t care about our community!
Elijah has been on this path for over 10 years. He should have stayed locked up!!
You can thank the good ole democratic judges for constantly letting the criminals off with little to no jail time.Why do you think we have this revolving door of crime? They know nothing will happen to them thats why they dont stop.Protest the judges before you or your family become a victim NOW.
can anyone take the time and comment on how the person the got shot is doing. was it a juvenile or adult being he was shot in the back as stated.
Pray for this kid?? Praying will not help. He was born into chaos and clearly it’s all he knows. What that whole family needs is prison.
I am praying for all involved,as far as hoodrats send back to LPC, LPC isnt the only place with hood rats, the police stay in places like Country Lakes, & these aren’t children these are hood rat etc adults that own guns on drugs you name it,you’ll people who throw out hoodrats etc amaze me,what name should we call you’ll?
“You’ll” is “you will”. You’re welcome
Call us ‘responsible citizens’…or, ‘decent people’…or, ‘good neighbors’…
…In the beginning of your run-on sentence, you refer to them as hoodrats. Then towards the end of your run-on sentence, you seem to disagree with the term. Try and write your thoughts out…with proper punctuation…and lets see if you can get your point across. I’m sure you have a point. We are just having a difficult time deciphering it.
Try again.
No description on the vehicle that fled off
There are pictures of it where crashed into a house
There are pictures of it where crashed into a house , What more description do you need ?
Pray for him?? What in the cheese Truck is wrong with you people he’s a trouble making POS he needs to be behind bars.. stop justifing these wanna be thugs.. stupid soft ass pusscakes.
You just stated exactly why he needs prayers as a reason why no one should pray for him. I’m not sure you understand the concept of praying.
Hood rat, don’t anybody play dumb. Questions like that are a “ rope into a further conflict “.
Nothing says, “thug life” like a Burberry scarf wrapped around your head.
Probably stole it off an old lady.
I see repeated comments about “Praying for Him” and comments he is a habitual criminal.
Let’s try and cover all of that in a few short sentences:
I pray he is captured soon with a minimum of damage (already accomplished). I pray he is tried as an adult since he seems to think he is one. I pray he receives the life sentence in prison he should receive if convicted of the offenses he is charged with. Finally, I pray he lives a very long life in prison in the general population so he can enjoy his celebrity as a thug criminal.
Ok, THAT made me giggle!
It’s a cheap knock-off, not Burberry. I have one just like it I got for about $3 from Amazon. It’s soft and warm under my parka.
I wonder what gang affiliation it has?
GMC (Ghetto Mill Crew) fo Life.
All this chaos and crime,school shut down because this little punk needs to be in jail.LOCK HIM UP..
I am sorry by the age of 17 you should know right from wrong. And his ass needs to be locked up til he knows the difference. And wtf is he the scarf thug? Got it out of his mommas dresser and wrapped it on his head? Boy get yourself together before prison does it for u!
i was walking home from school and my friends and i were like “why is that man being dragged?” and “oh my god is he dead?”
Who cares? You know what was happining, stop acting stupid.
Kudos to SM news net for not using his 3rd grade class picture!
Golden Beach and Country Lakes have the paleface hoodrats. Out of control spoiled white kids who harass, cuss, assault their parents with the reward of a BMW and being able to attend RYKEN, LHS, and CHS
There are no guarantees in life, regardless of skin color. Obviously, you have deep rooted resentment and jealousy towards people who don’t look like you.
Be nice, y’all darkies will be working for those pale face kids one day, well if y’all are working!!
Black folks opinions are rarely publicized on this conservative, nationalist, forum
Yet here you are commenting. Weird.
Oh they are, however it’s usually making excuses for the alleged. Not many black folks want to risk being called an uncle Tom for calling out one their own.
Probably because of the bad grammar and spelling errors. The forum tries to understand the Ebonics, but it’s very hard to understand. Maybe you should just post your opinions in The Final Call instead? Thanks!
He’s a pos an opened fire in s neighborhood.. who’s gun? Lock this Tupac wanna b up.
What a perfect thug,can not shoot correctly or drive correctly. Off with his head, oh wait we cant do that cause it’s not his fault? F’ing punk
Smh the pic alone says it all. Oh great driving skills, must of learned them at the same place he learned how to shoot
Bring back public hangings in leonardtown! Good way to reduce the thug population and reduce the drain on our welfare system.
So what!! A drug dealer got shot at! Who cares. All of them need to be put in jail. The only victim in this whole thing are the students at GMHS and the innocent neighborhood. Tyquan is a retarded menace. Elijah is criminal as well. Lock them up. Moving on !! They are all lost causes.
Who is ‘Tyquan’?
He didn’t walk to Charles county so we need to find out who took him and get him arrested. Plus Wednesday must have been Exam day at Great Mills which would explain why he was reported being there. The hoodlums pulled off another one.
make his mama pay for that guys house and give her a permanent ban on her food stamps and take away the rest of her children
I think I saw this dude in a documentary about Somali Pirates!!!!
Hey Elijah, Your mom wants her scarf back.
I don’t think that is a real Burberry scarf.
Just another animal with no home training doing what THEY do best! Get a job thug life well not now lol. Don’t drop the soap!
He should have never been let out of jail previously and this shooting would not have happened.When are we going to start holding the judges accountable?
He fits the description of the shooter in the snow sounds like it went down excatly the same way