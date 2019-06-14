UPDATE: 18-Year-Old Pleads Guilty to Assault – State Will Drop Attempted Murder Charges After He Shot His Victim in Face and Back

June 14, 2019
Elijah Miguel Miles, 17 of California

Elijah Miguel Miles, 17 of California

UPDATE 6/14/19: Elijah Miguel Miles, 18 of California, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and possession of a firearm as a minor. Attempted first-degree murder and an attempted second-degree murder charge, will both be dropped at his sentencing hearing, scheduled on June 24, 2019, in St. Marys County Circuit Court.

UPDATE 12/7/2018: On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at approximately 3:45 p.m., police units responded to the report of a subject shot near 22666 Athlone Drive in Great Mills.

The 19-year-old male victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was able to report to police that Elijah Miguel Miles, 17 of California, shot him during an altercation with a firearm and then fled on foot in the area.

The victim drove away from the location of the shooting and impacted the residence on Athlone Drive.

A witness reported the vehicle driven by the victim was parked on Shannon Street when he observed a black male, approximately 15-25, standing outside of the vehicle on the passenger side of the vehicle immediately prior to the witness hearing three loud ”pops”. The witness observed the subject run from the vehicle immediately after the gunshots. The victim simultaneously drove the vehicle away from the Scene toward Athlone Drive where he would eventually crash into a residence and be located by police.

The victim sustained three gunshot wounds, one to the face and two to his back. He was flown via helicopter to an area trauma center and listed in critical condition.

Elijah Miguel Miles, 17 of California was charged as an adult with the following:

  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Attempted second-degree murder
  • Assault first degree
  • Assault second degree
  • Use of a firearm in a felony/violent crime
  • Loaded handgun on a person
  • Reckless Endangerment

Miles is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.

Elijah Miguel Miles, age 17 of California

Elijah Miguel Miles, 17 of California

UPDATE: Elijah Miguel Miles has been located and apprehended in Charles County.

UPDATE: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of Elijah Miguel Miles, age 17 of California.

Miles is wanted in connection to a shooting which occurred in the Hickory Hills neighborhood on December 4, 2018. Miles was also reportedly seen in the area of Great Mills High School, which led to the school being placed on lockdown as a precaution to ensure safety to students and faculty of the school.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elijah Miguel Miles is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to CRIMES (274637).

UPDATE – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Press Release: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 at the 22000 block of Athlone Drive in the Hickory Hills neighborhood in Great Mills.

The male victim was flown by helicopter to an area shock trauma hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

The investigation is continuing.

12/4/2018: On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Police responded to Athlone Drive, in California, for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle crashed into 2 story home.

Witnesses said a vehicle occupied by two people was seen speeding away after they heard at least three shots fired, the vehicle then left the roadway and struck a house on Athlone Drive.

At this time a house on Athlone Street is surrounded by police.

A helicopter was called to the area to transport a male who was shot in the back.




189 Responses to UPDATE: 18-Year-Old Pleads Guilty to Assault – State Will Drop Attempted Murder Charges After He Shot His Victim in Face and Back

  1. Shawn on December 4, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    As long as guns are sold to the public. The public will use them for what they are intended for.

    Reply
    • Delonte on December 4, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      For personal protection, protecting our nation and the constitution, hunting and target shooting. Shawn, you have been born again! Praise the Lord and pass the ammo! My man!

      Reply
      • Anonymous on December 6, 2018 at 11:47 am

        Win!!! Lol!

        Reply
      • BigLinda on December 7, 2018 at 5:27 pm

        And criminal activity ……. smh……. pathetic……

        Reply
        • helpmecuzz on December 7, 2018 at 9:42 pm

          I’m sure this idiot did not buy his gun the right way

          Reply
          • Cap'n Obvious on December 10, 2018 at 12:48 pm

            …At 17 he cannot legally purchase a gun.

        • Anony on December 8, 2018 at 7:21 am

          Glad we could here this on the Police Scanner, oh, that’s right we can’t they are Encrypted, because Crime doesn’t happen with encrypted radio traffic. Thanks SMCSO glad we were provided with timely updates, NOT.

          Reply
          • Anonymous on December 8, 2018 at 1:35 pm

            Squirrel. Must be a volunteer fireman.

          • Whinesalot on December 8, 2018 at 4:42 pm

            Whhhaaaaaa, whhaaaaaaaa.

      • Anonymous on December 7, 2018 at 11:27 pm

        Lol

        Reply
    • dan@blah.com on December 4, 2018 at 9:14 pm

      Damn right we will!

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 4, 2018 at 9:16 pm

      And when all the guns are taken from responsible guns owners. And the criminals still have their guns…..criminals will use them for what that are intended

      Reply
      • The Lone Ranger on December 6, 2018 at 1:42 pm

        well, you’ll have to shoot my entire family cause we’re not giving up our guns. Period. End of story.

        Reply
        • annomouse on December 7, 2018 at 2:35 pm

          join the police force and show how big you really are

          Reply
          • Rufus on December 7, 2018 at 9:44 pm

            Get off mom’s computer

          • OldSarge on December 8, 2018 at 2:22 pm

            And be a power tripping attitude with a gun? No thanks. I’ll tale my chances with my legally owned weapons and my government provided training…..

          • Gary Gunn on December 10, 2018 at 10:06 am

            Police can only respond to a crime that has already occurred. I prevent crimes against my family with my weapons + 10,000 rounds.

          • Hype on December 11, 2018 at 12:15 pm

            Funny, Elijah Miguel Miles used to say the same thing

    • Rick Baylor on December 5, 2018 at 11:05 am

      Maybe they should make drugs like Heroin, Crack, and Meth illegal, and we wouldn’t have a drug problem?

      (wait for it…..)

      Reply
    • Allen Garrant on December 5, 2018 at 2:25 pm

      The bottom line, Elijah is a suspect at the moment and not a criminal until proven guilty in court. If this young man has a criminal history, then this behavior will certainly not benefit him during trial. If family members exhibit criminal and/or unprofessional behavior, then the environment for Elijah has been unfavorable for him to learn good ethics and morals. There is a time in life when right from wrong regardless the environment from which an individual is exposed to should be well understood. It is when people knowingly cross the line of right verses wrong and excuse the law to do as they desire that is inexcusable and they need to held accountable.

      Reply
      • Productive Citizen on December 5, 2018 at 3:27 pm

        No he is a piece of animal with no home training! Euthanasia sounds good to me!

        Reply
        • Anonymous on December 9, 2018 at 8:39 am

          Sounds like you talking about Tyquan! Pot calling the kettle black. He came for my folks. Don’t get things confused. While your boy a WHOLE SNITCH. PLAYING VICTIM. Who that gun belong to? OH I’LL WAIT!!!

          Reply
      • I'm the cap'n now on December 5, 2018 at 7:54 pm

        He looks like one of the pirates in the movie Captain Phillips.

        Reply
        • Allen Garrant on December 6, 2018 at 5:09 pm

          racist

          Reply
          • alsharpton on December 7, 2018 at 9:45 pm

            I bet you see racism in your dreams

          • Malcolm X on December 8, 2018 at 1:37 pm

            There’s that card thing again. Have to use it every chance you get. Losing an argument? Call the other guy a racist. Works every time.

      • Beat the Christmas rush - say he's guilty now. on December 6, 2018 at 7:04 am

        Uhh No. Despite your twisty 2000 word essay, this punk is a criminal the minute he did the deeds. Case history shows this is not his first rodeo.

        The court may hear all the official evidence in a public forum as a matter of legal record, but even if the DA fails to out gun the ###### attorney in the theater, there is a huge difference between “not guilty” and “innocent”. Face it, this guy fits the profile to a “T”.

        Reply
        • Ice Tp on December 7, 2018 at 6:16 am

          As in guil T?

          Reply
      • Stop being dumb on December 6, 2018 at 11:06 am

        Oh, so his environment is such that he didnt know shooting someone was wrong. Gotcha. But if thats the case, why did he flee the scene? Seems that he knew it was wrong, and took action so that he could get away with it

        Reply
    • Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 4:44 pm

      I doubt he had a gun legally

      Reply
      • Shawn on December 6, 2018 at 3:41 pm

        Doesn’t matter. At one time the gun was manufactured and sold. How he obtained the gun doesn’t matter. the fact the the gun was produced for sale, is what made this crime possible.

        Reply
        • I Know I'm Right on December 8, 2018 at 12:07 pm

          Fail…

          Reply
        • StopShawnsIdiocy on December 8, 2018 at 2:24 pm

          The fact you were produced made idiocy possible.

          Reply
      • It's the law on December 10, 2018 at 12:53 pm

        He’s 17. He legally cannot have a gun…legally.

        Reply
    • Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 5:32 pm

      I agree , #pray4tyquan whoever this man is needa GO

      Reply
    • Corey on December 5, 2018 at 6:15 pm

      Hey Shawn, the UK, France, and Germany are gun free. Go live there. Oh, you dont want to be accosted by immigrants from third world countries with no defense options? Cant live gun free and expect to be safe bro. Not heee, not anywhere. Too bad people like this kid decide to use them for ill.

      Reply
      • Shawn on December 6, 2018 at 5:54 pm

        The sole purpose of a gun is to kill.

        Reply
        • Anonymous on December 10, 2018 at 8:39 am

          and to feed families.

          Reply
          • some people on December 11, 2018 at 12:17 pm

            You can’t eat a gun, stupid

    • Anonymous on December 7, 2018 at 3:47 pm

      Guns don’t fire automatically.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 7, 2018 at 9:05 pm

      Yep, if guns were not sold to the public, crime would just simply go away. It’s evident, guns commit crime not people.

      Reply
      • Shawn on December 10, 2018 at 4:50 pm

        Gun related crimes would go down at least.

        Reply
    • tavon on December 7, 2018 at 9:48 pm

      Hizz mama say he good boyzz

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 10, 2018 at 8:54 am

      Thug Life yo! gotta protect my homies from the name calling.

      Reply
  2. D on December 4, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    This has been the same kid and household

    Reply
  3. D on December 4, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    This has been the same kid and same household causing these problems in this neighborhood. Hes been arrested time and time again. Been in Juvenile hall multiple times and still just gets released to do it all again. Step fathers just as bad so is the brother and even mother. It was only a matter of time for this to happen. Easily preventable.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on December 4, 2018 at 9:17 pm

      U need to not be so cruel & pray for this kid & family & also pray for yourself as well!!!

      Reply
      • Keeping it Real on December 5, 2018 at 6:59 am

        See… Here’s the thing… I don’t mind people praying. Have at it. But, prayers aren’t going to make this kid and family turn into model citizens.

        You need hard time and labor. I’m thinking old school, big rocks into little rocks kind of thing.

        Or, napalm. Napalm and raze that whole area and start all over. The savages have taken control and time to fumigate.

        Reply
        • Dress like mother but calls themselves father on December 6, 2018 at 6:50 am

          I agree with you in some respects.

          But MAINLY I am fed up with all the people throwing the term “prayers” around, like it’s some magic option that they routinely employ from their layers on higher ground.

          The truth is, they (themselves) NEVER pray, they wouldn’t know “how to” – much less “WHO” to pray to!

          Hypocrites.

          Reply
        • DinDoNuffin on December 6, 2018 at 12:25 pm

          YOU is a RACIST!!!

          Reply
      • Anonymous on December 7, 2018 at 4:09 am

        Pray for him? How about pray for the victim? Idiot.

        Reply
      • Roger on December 8, 2018 at 8:00 am

        F him. Attempted murder? The kid is beyond prayers. He needs Jessup time! It’s the only thing that will keep us safe.

        Reply
  4. Anonymous on December 4, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    I think the adults commenting need to remover these are kids involved and choose their words more carefully

    Reply
    • Malcolm X on December 5, 2018 at 5:48 pm

      Kids? This 17 year old thug is charged with shooting someone. I bet if it was your kid that was shot it would be different, right?

      Reply
    • janky j on December 6, 2018 at 7:17 am

      i think you need to remover!!!

      Reply
    • Edumacated on December 6, 2018 at 11:08 am

      Speaking of choosing words more carefully, what are you trying to say?

      Reply
  5. Anonymous on December 4, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Elijah Miles

    Reply
    • Anonymous on December 4, 2018 at 9:51 pm

      ^ Yup, thats him.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 6:53 am

        No it’s not . Come correct next time when you speak on something

        Reply
        • Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 12:29 pm

          Wow, eating your words now huh?

          Reply
        • Willie on December 5, 2018 at 12:34 pm

          Looks like the sheriff says otherwise.

          Reply
        • Keeping it Real on December 5, 2018 at 12:48 pm

          Winner winner chicken dinner!

          Find the savage and lock him up.

          I’m sure there will be all the talk about he’s such a good kid that made a mistake and the man is bringing him down, etc.

          Reply
        • Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 12:49 pm

          So you were saying….

          Reply
        • Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 12:52 pm

          Do, you were saying……

          Reply
        • Riger on December 5, 2018 at 1:03 pm

          Oh really? Looks like he is the culprit. There I came correct.

          Reply
          • Still shakin' Boss! on December 6, 2018 at 6:40 am

            Did you use the “R” word?

            So scary!

          • Roger, not Riger on December 6, 2018 at 6:36 pm

            I meant to say Roger you fng racist. If you haven’t noticed by now I comment on a lot of stories. Way to show your true colors.

        • Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 1:10 pm

          Lmaooo it wasn’t him? But his picture right on here now what? Still wasn’t him? Clearly you need to come correct before speaking

          Reply
        • anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 1:10 pm

          Guess they did come correct considering the latest updates.

          Reply
        • Dan on December 5, 2018 at 1:56 pm

          But it literally says it was Elijah Miles, and even has a picture of Elijah Miles. GMHS went on lockdown today because Elijah Miles was seen in the area, and is still at large for this shooting.

          Reply
        • comments01 on December 5, 2018 at 2:18 pm

          based on the reports it seems that YOU need to “come correct” when you speak!

          Reply
        • Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 2:34 pm

          I did come correct

          Reply
        • Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 2:35 pm

          They did come correct

          Reply
        • Ted Nugent on December 6, 2018 at 5:46 am

          I hear if you put hot sauce on crow, you can choke it down.

          Reply
    • Anonymous on December 4, 2018 at 10:22 pm

      I bet it was Elijah Miles

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 6, 2018 at 5:56 pm

      Elijah Miles

      Reply
  6. Im_me2 on December 4, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    #ThugLife

    Reply
    • Anonymous on December 7, 2018 at 3:00 pm

      Gota rep his gang thou

      Reply
  7. Holly DeMarr on December 4, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    This is a young boy & tragedy 4real ya’ll need to b praying for him & family instead of bashing, & opinionating.

    Reply
    • Shawncomeoutofthecloset on December 4, 2018 at 10:07 pm

      praying never works for nobody, if you saying prayer works for you you’re a liar

      Reply
    • Whaaaa? on December 5, 2018 at 4:51 am

      Try again.

      Reply
    • Tyler Williams on December 5, 2018 at 5:42 am

      Ebonics? Stay in school, don’t be a fool!

      Reply
      • Anony on December 5, 2018 at 8:54 am

        Nah this is old school inbreed southern Maryland ignorance, demarr was the first and last hint needed.

        Reply
    • Malcolm X on December 5, 2018 at 5:45 am

      Live that life pay the consequences. It really is that simple.

      Reply
    • English is not your strength on December 5, 2018 at 7:48 am

      Thanks for the lesson in grammar and showing everyone just how ignorance works. Loved that you made up a new word as the dismount of your post. I shall be using that in my personal and professional life so all of my colleagues know how smart I is.
      Having a young person who is out of control and has access to firearms is a direct threat to our community. It is life threatening and dangerous. If he cannot or will not be controlled by his parents, this young person needs to be locked up until such time as he can.
      That neighborhood used to be upscale and safe now it is just another neighborhood being overtaken by criminals and lowlifes. Move them back to LP City.

      Reply
    • ... on December 5, 2018 at 7:51 am

      It’s not bashing or opinions, when it’s fact that this kid and his family have been the source of many problems in this neighborhood. I have personally seen confrontations involving this family and there is no reasoning with or any accountability for this kids actions from his parents. The system has definitely failed here.

      Reply
      • Willie on December 5, 2018 at 12:36 pm

        Parents failed.

        Reply
        • Malcolm X on December 6, 2018 at 5:54 pm

          Parent. There, fixed it for you.

          Reply
          • Wiggy on December 8, 2018 at 8:02 am

            I see what you did there and I like it.

    • Dan on December 5, 2018 at 12:36 pm

      Praying and bashing are not opposites. You can do both. Just like I’m sure you pray that Trump makes good decisions while you criticize him for making bad ones.

      Reply
    • K on December 5, 2018 at 9:30 pm

      Tell that to the family of his victim. He needs a cage

      Reply
  8. JACKSON TELLER on December 4, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    the more hoodrats kill each other the less there will be

    Reply
    • Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 2:26 pm

      Unless you knew the victim personally, keep your mouth shut. I know the victim personally and he’s not a “hood rat”. He was around the wrong people at the wrong time.

      Know your facts

      Reply
      • Helios on December 5, 2018 at 3:17 pm

        I know the victim too. He’s a good hearted kid but needs to get his act straight. Hanging around with the wrong kids and paid the price. Hope he changes his ways because he’s genuinely a nice boy.

        Reply
      • Dan on December 5, 2018 at 4:18 pm

        He has a history of criminal activity, and just shot someone. I’m not sure you know what “hood rat” means, because he seems to fit the definition quite well.

        Reply
      • Bebop on December 5, 2018 at 6:08 pm

        If it looks like a duck…..

        Reply
      • Big Mike on December 6, 2018 at 8:06 am

        He wasn’t a hood rat, until now.

        Know your facts.

        Reply
      • flava flav on December 6, 2018 at 11:13 am

        Ya, he aint no hood rat, he jus hang wit hood rats. Come correck nek tym an ha sum respeck

        Reply
      • George on December 6, 2018 at 12:13 pm

        The victim indeed is a hood rat

        Reply
      • Jake on December 7, 2018 at 4:07 pm

        THATS WHAT A HOOD RAT IS

        Reply
    • Shut the Truck Up on December 5, 2018 at 5:40 pm

      Was that a hood rat that killed the young lady at GMHS back in March. Is it hoodrats that do most school and mass shootings

      Reply
      • I’ll play your game.... on December 7, 2018 at 6:22 am

        No, he was white so he wasn’t a hood rat.

        Reply
  9. Anonymous on December 4, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    Pray for my blooood quan

    Reply
  10. Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 5:39 am

    Does anyone know further info about this? On how the situation is going the next day and if the shooters in custody?

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 5:59 am

    Prayers for the family

    Reply
  12. F on December 5, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Did they get the shooter?

    Reply
  13. Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 8:21 am

    I live in this community and sorry people who want to live like thugs don’t deserve prayers. We have small children playing in front yards with friends so we don’t need this type of lifestyle in our development. Why do you think we have a SMC Police parking and roaming the neighborhood because of these types of behaviors.

    Reply
    • AliceW on December 5, 2018 at 1:05 pm

      Good luck but this blight is walking north to meet with the Dorf! Best think about moving as LP and GM have been cesspools for 20 years and the county commission is doing nothing. Posting police just gets the reports written up faster and a toe tag on the victims sooner.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 1:32 pm

      Yeah like the thug who shot up the high school?

      Reply
      • Dan on December 5, 2018 at 4:21 pm

        He used violence or threat thereof to intimidate, so yes. He was a thug.

        Reply
    • BigLindaPearson on December 7, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      I completely agree that we don’t need this but I feel everyone, EVERYONE deserves prayers….
      No matter what

      Reply
  14. Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 8:24 am

    condolences to the victim and family

    Reply
  15. anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 9:14 am

    what does hoodrat means

    Reply
    • Dictionary.com on December 5, 2018 at 12:42 pm

      It describes human vermin that make lower-income neighborhoods barely unlivable.

      Reply
      • Dictionary.com on December 5, 2018 at 4:22 pm

        *livable

        Reply
    • Shut The Truck Up on December 5, 2018 at 5:46 pm

      WhT do you call those who come to the hood from Society Hill, Hollywood, Ridge, and Valley Lee to buy their heroin.,pills, weed, crack, and cocaine. Or those found at the 24 hr.store with barely alive with a needle hanging out their arm. Or the dopey sitting at the traffic nodding off or unconscious.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on December 6, 2018 at 4:15 pm

        Trash…

        Reply
  16. Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 9:48 am

    This is a total failure on local LE and the Justice system. Last ive heard the kid still has not been apprehended. Yes, this community pays for security patrols,however it seems to be a waste of money.

    Reply
    • RG 3 on December 5, 2018 at 7:33 pm

      Move to PG it’s much better

      Reply
  17. FACTS!¡! on December 5, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Typically if someone gets shot, there is a reason behind it…not saying it’s right, nor justifiable..but the victim is not innocent..again, not saying it’s right…he could of been trying to rob the shooter, or it may have been an old beef..several different reasons as to why this happened..but to sum it up, you live that life you pay that price! Glad the victim is in stable condition, maybe his parent(s), or his pastor (if he has one) can speak with him to lead him in a better path..because this is a wake up call from God..everything happenes for a reason. This is his wake up all! And I hope the shooter and the victim both learn from this whole ordeal…

    Reply
    • Dan on December 5, 2018 at 4:25 pm

      Sometimes the reason is that the victim was believed to have money in their wallet, or simply didn’t do what the perpetrator wanted them to do. Your assumption that the victim was guilty of “something” without any evidence is sad. I hope you never end up on a jury.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on December 9, 2018 at 8:47 am

        Or sometimes the victim ain’t the victim he the perp. He went to rob. Then actual victim grabs the gun intended to rob the actual victim and shoots the actual perp. Tyquan slow as a salted snail. Anyone who know him knows that. And he plays too damn much. He sales drugs and he out here thinking he a big boy. Well he tried to rob the wrong one. Elijah was defending his self.

        Reply
        • Truthteller on December 10, 2018 at 2:42 pm

          Defending himself huh? LMAO oooook. Youre the same idiot that said it wasnt him to I bet. Hes a little thug pos and is gonna get whats coming to him.

          Reply
  18. FACTS!¡! on December 5, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Ok, Typically if someone gets shot, there is a reason behind it…not saying it’s right, nor justifiable..but the victim is not innocent..again, not saying it’s right…he could of been trying to rob the shooter, or it may have been an old beef..several different reasons as to why this happened..but to sum it up, you live that life you pay that price! Glad the victim is in stable condition, maybe his parent(s), or his pastor (if he has one) can speak with him to lead him in a better path..because this is a wake up call from God..everything happenes for a reason. This is his wake up call! And I hope the shooter and the victim both learn from this whole ordeal…

    Reply
  19. Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 10:50 am

    We live in the neighborhood and want to see this stop! We have young children that play. During the hours of this incident there are often children out playing, mothers walking their kids!

    I want to know, is this home, where the crime took place, home to a homeowner or a renter? If it’s a renter, I think the landlord needs to get this tenant out immediately! Us homeowners shouldn’t have to pay for these people who don’t care about our community!

    Reply
  20. anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Elijah has been on this path for over 10 years. He should have stayed locked up!!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 3:39 pm

      You can thank the good ole democratic judges for constantly letting the criminals off with little to no jail time.Why do you think we have this revolving door of crime? They know nothing will happen to them thats why they dont stop.Protest the judges before you or your family become a victim NOW.

      Reply
    • Observant One on December 10, 2018 at 1:05 pm

      So, he’s been on this path since he was seven? He’s not very well versed for the amount of time he has vested.

      Reply
  21. Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    can anyone take the time and comment on how the person the got shot is doing. was it a juvenile or adult being he was shot in the back as stated.

    Reply
  22. Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Pray for this kid?? Praying will not help. He was born into chaos and clearly it’s all he knows. What that whole family needs is prison.

    Reply
  23. Keep pushing on December 5, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    I am praying for all involved,as far as hoodrats send back to LPC, LPC isnt the only place with hood rats, the police stay in places like Country Lakes, & these aren’t children these are hood rat etc adults that own guns on drugs you name it,you’ll people who throw out hoodrats etc amaze me,what name should we call you’ll?

    Reply
    • boom on December 6, 2018 at 11:17 am

      “You’ll” is “you will”. You’re welcome

      Reply
    • Cap'n Obvious on December 6, 2018 at 12:01 pm

      Call us ‘responsible citizens’…or, ‘decent people’…or, ‘good neighbors’…

      Reply
    • I'm confused... on December 6, 2018 at 12:11 pm

      …In the beginning of your run-on sentence, you refer to them as hoodrats. Then towards the end of your run-on sentence, you seem to disagree with the term. Try and write your thoughts out…with proper punctuation…and lets see if you can get your point across. I’m sure you have a point. We are just having a difficult time deciphering it.

      Try again.

      Reply
  24. Nobody on December 5, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    No description on the vehicle that fled off

    Reply
    • Anonymous on December 6, 2018 at 8:01 am

      There are pictures of it where crashed into a house

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 6, 2018 at 8:02 am

      There are pictures of it where crashed into a house , What more description do you need ?

      Reply
  25. Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    Pray for him?? What in the cheese Truck is wrong with you people he’s a trouble making POS he needs to be behind bars.. stop justifing these wanna be thugs.. stupid soft ass pusscakes.

    Reply
    • Dan on December 5, 2018 at 4:29 pm

      You just stated exactly why he needs prayers as a reason why no one should pray for him. I’m not sure you understand the concept of praying.

      Reply
  26. Brenda on December 5, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Hood rat, don’t anybody play dumb. Questions like that are a “ rope into a further conflict “.

    Reply
  27. Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    Nothing says, “thug life” like a Burberry scarf wrapped around your head.

    Reply
    • Dan on December 5, 2018 at 4:30 pm

      Probably stole it off an old lady.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 6, 2018 at 7:27 am

      I see repeated comments about “Praying for Him” and comments he is a habitual criminal.
      Let’s try and cover all of that in a few short sentences:
      I pray he is captured soon with a minimum of damage (already accomplished). I pray he is tried as an adult since he seems to think he is one. I pray he receives the life sentence in prison he should receive if convicted of the offenses he is charged with. Finally, I pray he lives a very long life in prison in the general population so he can enjoy his celebrity as a thug criminal.

      Reply
    • Kelly in LP on December 6, 2018 at 8:14 am

      Ok, THAT made me giggle!

      Reply
    • Anonymous #13 on December 6, 2018 at 11:54 am

      It’s a cheap knock-off, not Burberry. I have one just like it I got for about $3 from Amazon. It’s soft and warm under my parka.

      Reply
    • Sarcasm on December 6, 2018 at 12:03 pm

      I wonder what gang affiliation it has?

      Reply
      • JJ da Boss on December 7, 2018 at 6:25 am

        GMC (Ghetto Mill Crew) fo Life.

        Reply
  28. Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    All this chaos and crime,school shut down because this little punk needs to be in jail.LOCK HIM UP..

    Reply
  29. Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    I am sorry by the age of 17 you should know right from wrong. And his ass needs to be locked up til he knows the difference. And wtf is he the scarf thug? Got it out of his mommas dresser and wrapped it on his head? Boy get yourself together before prison does it for u!

    Reply
  30. Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    i was walking home from school and my friends and i were like “why is that man being dragged?” and “oh my god is he dead?”

    Reply
    • Chibbs on December 7, 2018 at 12:38 pm

      Who cares? You know what was happining, stop acting stupid.

      Reply
    • U R on the wrong page on December 10, 2018 at 1:10 pm

      What story are you commenting on?

      Reply
  31. Malcolm X on December 5, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Kudos to SM news net for not using his 3rd grade class picture!

    Reply
  32. Shut da truk up on December 5, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Golden Beach and Country Lakes have the paleface hoodrats. Out of control spoiled white kids who harass, cuss, assault their parents with the reward of a BMW and being able to attend RYKEN, LHS, and CHS

    Reply
    • Reality Check on December 7, 2018 at 11:31 am

      There are no guarantees in life, regardless of skin color. Obviously, you have deep rooted resentment and jealousy towards people who don’t look like you.

      Reply
  33. Shut da truk up on December 5, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Black folks opinions are rarely publicized on this conservative, nationalist, forum

    Reply
    • Willie on December 6, 2018 at 2:46 pm

      Yet here you are commenting. Weird.

      Reply
    • Keep it REAL! on December 6, 2018 at 2:52 pm

      Oh they are, however it’s usually making excuses for the alleged. Not many black folks want to risk being called an uncle Tom for calling out one their own.

      Reply
    • Bradley Winthorp on December 7, 2018 at 12:34 pm

      Probably because of the bad grammar and spelling errors. The forum tries to understand the Ebonics, but it’s very hard to understand. Maybe you should just post your opinions in The Final Call instead? Thanks!

      Reply
  34. RG 3 on December 5, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    He’s a pos an opened fire in s neighborhood.. who’s gun? Lock this Tupac wanna b up.

    Reply
  35. Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    What a perfect thug,can not shoot correctly or drive correctly. Off with his head, oh wait we cant do that cause it’s not his fault? F’ing punk

    Reply
  36. Scott on December 5, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Smh the pic alone says it all. Oh great driving skills, must of learned them at the same place he learned how to shoot

    Reply
  37. Kelvin Butler on December 5, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Bring back public hangings in leonardtown! Good way to reduce the thug population and reduce the drain on our welfare system.

    Reply
    • Shut da truck up on December 7, 2018 at 7:09 pm

      Thank God for pills and heroin. It keeps control of these privileged white folk who think that they are so much better. They are putting their kids in the ground at an alarming rate while their peers come on here with their racist sarcasm. I KNOW THIS WONT BE PUBLISHED BUT WILL TRY,ANYWAY YOUR TRUMPTRAIN IS HEADED FOR DISASTER LOL

      Reply
      • Malcolm X on December 10, 2018 at 9:06 am

        And there it is ladies and gentlemen, the obligatory “everyone that comments on a black criminal is a racist” spiel. Until the black folks take responsibility for their neighborhoods the crime will continue. Contact police, turn in that local drug dealer and stay in school. Funny how some blacks refuse to cooperate with police even when they are the victim. Sad and yet this bama blames Trump. You can’t make this stuff up.

        Reply
      • You can't predict the future on December 10, 2018 at 1:17 pm

        “… I KNOW THIS WONT BE PUBLISHED BUT WILL TRY,ANYWAY…”

        And yet here it is, for all to read. Kinda makes you wish you wrote something more meaningful, huh…

        Reply
  38. Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    So what!! A drug dealer got shot at! Who cares. All of them need to be put in jail. The only victim in this whole thing are the students at GMHS and the innocent neighborhood. Tyquan is a retarded menace. Elijah is criminal as well. Lock them up. Moving on !! They are all lost causes.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on December 6, 2018 at 4:22 pm

      Who is ‘Tyquan’?

      Reply
      • Anonymous on December 7, 2018 at 2:27 pm

        The so called “victim”
        He sales drugs …he is more of the criminal if you ask me…no one gets shot at for nothing. Consider that.

        Reply
  39. AliceW on December 6, 2018 at 9:11 am

    He didn’t walk to Charles county so we need to find out who took him and get him arrested. Plus Wednesday must have been Exam day at Great Mills which would explain why he was reported being there. The hoodlums pulled off another one.

    Reply
  40. annonomous on December 6, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    make his mama pay for that guys house and give her a permanent ban on her food stamps and take away the rest of her children

    Reply
  41. Anonymous on December 6, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    I think I saw this dude in a documentary about Somali Pirates!!!!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on December 7, 2018 at 10:49 pm

      No you didn’t

      Reply
  42. Dick on December 6, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Hey Elijah, Your mom wants her scarf back.

    Reply
  43. Bob Jones on December 6, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    I don’t think that is a real Burberry scarf.

    Reply
  44. Productive Citizen on December 7, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Just another animal with no home training doing what THEY do best! Get a job thug life well not now lol. Don’t drop the soap!

    Reply
  45. Anonymous on December 7, 2018 at 11:58 am

    He should have never been let out of jail previously and this shooting would not have happened.When are we going to start holding the judges accountable?

    Reply
    • Ben Matlock on December 8, 2018 at 8:44 am

      At election time. Never ever vote for an incumbent judge.

      Reply
  46. Nobody on December 7, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    He fits the description of the shooter in the snow sounds like it went down excatly the same way

    Reply
  47. Anonymous on December 7, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    He will be back on the street today because hes just an innocent teenager.You can thank the judges.He needed to go to jail a long time ago,you can thank your judges for keeping us safe.NOT.

    Reply
  48. Anonymous on December 8, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    He is the victim. Not the other way around. The person shot got what her deserves.

    Reply
    • Malcolm X on December 10, 2018 at 9:07 am

      So one turd shot another turd? Got it. At least you came correct this time.

      Reply
  49. Marion Barry fan on December 10, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    President Obama, March 2015: “There are neighborhoods where it’s easier for you to buy a handgun and clips than it is for you to buy a fresh vegetable.”

    Really? I guess we need more farmers.

    Reply
  50. Mind blowing on June 14, 2019 at 10:09 am

    The next time all of you “the system is broken” a** clowns want to cry about white privilege, remember that this black dude SHOT SOMEONE IN THE FACE, and all he had to do was plead guilty to assault charges to have the attempted murder charges dropped. What the literal f*ck?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!

    Reply
  51. Malcolm X on June 14, 2019 at 10:23 am

    Where’s all the “white privilege” comments now?

    Reply
  52. Anonymous on June 14, 2019 at 10:27 am

    Let’s see the white privilege comments here now …

    Reply
  53. Anonymous on June 14, 2019 at 11:31 am

    THESE JUDGES NEED TO GO NOW, PEOPLE SHOULD PROTESt these judges not for just this case but for the majority of cases we see like this.

    Reply

