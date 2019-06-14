UPDATE: 18-Year-Old Pleads Guilty to Assault – State Will Drop Attempted Murder Charges After He Shot His Victim in Face and Back

UPDATE 6/14/19: Elijah Miguel Miles, 18 of California, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and possession of a firearm as a minor. Attempted first-degree murder and an attempted second-degree murder charge, will both be dropped at his sentencing hearing, scheduled on June 24, 2019, in St. Marys County Circuit Court.

UPDATE 12/7/2018: On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at approximately 3:45 p.m., police units responded to the report of a subject shot near 22666 Athlone Drive in Great Mills.

The 19-year-old male victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was able to report to police that Elijah Miguel Miles, 17 of California, shot him during an altercation with a firearm and then fled on foot in the area.

The victim drove away from the location of the shooting and impacted the residence on Athlone Drive.

A witness reported the vehicle driven by the victim was parked on Shannon Street when he observed a black male, approximately 15-25, standing outside of the vehicle on the passenger side of the vehicle immediately prior to the witness hearing three loud ”pops”. The witness observed the subject run from the vehicle immediately after the gunshots. The victim simultaneously drove the vehicle away from the Scene toward Athlone Drive where he would eventually crash into a residence and be located by police.

The victim sustained three gunshot wounds, one to the face and two to his back. He was flown via helicopter to an area trauma center and listed in critical condition.

Elijah Miguel Miles, 17 of California was charged as an adult with the following:

Attempted first-degree murder

Attempted second-degree murder

Assault first degree

Assault second degree

Use of a firearm in a felony/violent crime

Loaded handgun on a person

Reckless Endangerment

Miles is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.

UPDATE: Elijah Miguel Miles has been located and apprehended in Charles County.

UPDATE: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of Elijah Miguel Miles, age 17 of California.

Miles is wanted in connection to a shooting which occurred in the Hickory Hills neighborhood on December 4, 2018. Miles was also reportedly seen in the area of Great Mills High School, which led to the school being placed on lockdown as a precaution to ensure safety to students and faculty of the school.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elijah Miguel Miles is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to CRIMES (274637).

UPDATE – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Press Release: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 at the 22000 block of Athlone Drive in the Hickory Hills neighborhood in Great Mills.

The male victim was flown by helicopter to an area shock trauma hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

The investigation is continuing.

12/4/2018: On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Police responded to Athlone Drive, in California, for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle crashed into 2 story home.

Witnesses said a vehicle occupied by two people was seen speeding away after they heard at least three shots fired, the vehicle then left the roadway and struck a house on Athlone Drive.

At this time a house on Athlone Street is surrounded by police.

A helicopter was called to the area to transport a male who was shot in the back.