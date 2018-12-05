75-Year-Old-Man Flown to Trauma Center After Falling Off Scaffolding at Maryland Intentional Raceway

December 5, 2018

On Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at approximately 4:10 p.m., emergency medical services responded to Maryland International Raceway, located at 27861 Budds Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, for the reported injuries after a fall.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 75 year-old male that fell approximately 30 feet off of scaffolding.

The single patient was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

Photo courtesy of  Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

This entry was posted on December 5, 2018 at 9:17 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.