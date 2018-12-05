75-Year-Old-Man Flown to Trauma Center After Falling Off Scaffolding at Maryland Intentional Raceway

On Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at approximately 4:10 p.m., emergency medical services responded to Maryland International Raceway, located at 27861 Budds Creek Rd, Mechanicsville, for the reported injuries after a fall.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 75 year-old male that fell approximately 30 feet off of scaffolding.

The single patient was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

Photo courtesy of Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.