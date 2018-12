On December 4, 2018 at approximately 6:55 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Wendy’s on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find one vehicle in the roadway, and one vehicle in the Wendy’s parking lot.

One patient was transported to an area hospital, and an unknown number of patients signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.