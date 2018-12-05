Firefighters Rescue Occupant of Early Morning House Fire in Owings

On Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at approximately 1:05 a.m., firefighters from North Beach, Prince Frederick, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, St. Leonard, and Anne Arundel County responded to the area of 5th Street, and Easy Street in Owings, for the reported structure fire.

The first arriving unit was Chief 1A (North Beach) who found a multi-story single family dwelling with heavy fire showing.

A disoriented occupant was rescued from the dwelling by Chief 1A and treated by Ambulance personnel. That person was transported to Shock Trauma by Anne Arundel Medic 42 for medical conditions related to the fire incident.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the large fire under control and extensive overhaul was completed.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office was requested for cause and origin investigation.

Approximately 70 firefighters operated on scene for several hours.

Photos courtesy of North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

