UPDATE: Great Mills High Will be Dismissing Early Today

Great Mills High School will be dismissing early today at 12:45 and students will take their normal buses home.
Great Mills High School has been placed on lockdown. Reported sightings of a possibly armed individual in the area have been made.
No one is permitted to enter or leave the facility until law enforcement has cleared the building.
As a precaution to keep students and faculty safe the school is on lockdown with a large police presence on scene and in the area of the school.
Was there a seat belt violation in the area? Too soon? or what we do know is we don’t no nothing.