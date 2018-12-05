UPDATE: Great Mills High Will be Dismissing Early Today

December 5, 2018

Great Mills High School will be dismissing early today at 12:45 and students will take their normal buses home.

Great Mills High School has been placed on lockdown. Reported sightings of a possibly armed individual in the area have been made.

No one is permitted to enter or leave the facility until law enforcement has cleared the building.

As a precaution to keep students and faculty safe the school is on lockdown with a large police presence on scene and in the area of the school.



One Response to UPDATE: Great Mills High Will be Dismissing Early Today

  1. The Media on December 5, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Was there a seat belt violation in the area? Too soon? or what we do know is we don’t no nothing.

    Reply

