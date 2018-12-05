UPDATE: Great Mills High Will be Dismissing Early Today

Great Mills High School will be dismissing early today at 12:45 and students will take their normal buses home.

Great Mills High School has been placed on lockdown. Reported sightings of a possibly armed individual in the area have been made.

No one is permitted to enter or leave the facility until law enforcement has cleared the building.

As a precaution to keep students and faculty safe the school is on lockdown with a large police presence on scene and in the area of the school.