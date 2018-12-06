Lusby Man Seriously Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident in Prince Frederick

On December 5, 2018 at approximately 3:25 p.m. members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and the Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of MD Route 4 just south of Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad Company 4 for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles.

Upon arrival, units located a Nissan pick-up truck, driven by Richard Lowe 68 of Sunderland, on the northbound shoulder on MD Route 4. The vehicle had damage to the right front corner of the vehicle.

A Chevrolet pick-up, driven by Steven Burns 64 of Lusby, was located in the woods on the east of northbound MD Route 4 with catastrophic damage.

A Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Chevrolet was traveling southbound on Route 4 and crossed over the grass median that separates northbound and southbound lanes. Upon entering northbound lanes the Chevrolet struck a Nissan pick-up truck traveling northbound and entered the woods off the east side of the roadway.

The driver of the Chevrolet was trapped in the vehicle; he was extricated and transported to Baltimore Shock Trauma by MSP Trooper 7.

The driver of the Chevrolet is listed in critical, but stable condition. The driver of the Nissan was transported to Calvert Health Medical Center with minor injuries.

It is unknown why the driver crossed over the median and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this collision asked to contact Cpl. V. Bortchevsky of the Crash Reconstruction Team at vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov or at 410-535-2800 Ext. 2134

All photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

