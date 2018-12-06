Larry Andrew Grierson, 65, of Martinsburg, WV and formerly of Chesapeake Beach passed away December 4, 2018. He was born March 20, 1953 in Prince Frederick to Andrew Lawrence and Betty Ruth (Stallings) Grierson. Larry was raised in “The Beach” and attended Calvert County public schools. He joined the United States Army in 1971 and was honorably discharged in 1973. Larry was employed as a union carpenter for many years. He enjoyed hunting, crabbing, fishing and farming.

Larry is survived by his son Larry Andrew Grierson, Jr. of Newburgh, IN and daughter Megan Lynn Grierson of Martinsburg, WV, long time companion Denise Rabasco of Martinsburg, WV, grandchildren Lillian and Nathaniel Grierson, sisters Thelma Kramer, Gail Grierson Austin, Sharon Sweeney and April Anderson as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 17, 2018 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM., at Rausch Funeral Home – Owings 8325 Mount Harmony Lane, Owings MD 20736

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 12:00 PM., at the Rausch Funeral Home – Owings 8325 Mount Harmony Lane, Owings MD 20736