Drake Alexander Gleason, 25

Drake Alexander Gleason, age 25, went to be with his Lord in Heaven early Monday morning on November 26, 2018.

Drake was born on September 10, 1993 in Clinton, Maryland to Glen and Holly Gleason. Brother of Joshua and Jonah. A devoted husband to the love of his life, Veronica Elisa (Asch) Gleason, and soon to be the father of his little girl, Roxanne Naomi. Drake was never happier than when spending time with Veronica and their families.

Drake is survived by his wife, Veronica Elisa (Asch) Gleason; soon to be born daughter, Roxanne Naomi; his father and mother, Glen and Holly Gleason; brothers, Joshua and Jonah; grandmothers, Ellen Fitzgerald and Betsy Mease; mother-in-law, Sandra Shea-Asch; father-in-law and step-mother-in-law, Peter and Joan Asch; along with many uncles, aunts, cousins and many, many loved friends.

Drake graduated from Chopticon High School in Mechanicsville, Maryland and enlisted in 2011 in the United States Marine Corps. He served until 2015. Drake reached the rank of Corporal and received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement and Humanitarian service medals. Drake “Drizzy” was a proud Marine, always willing to lend a helping hand or an ear to listen. He opened his heart and home to anyone who needed help. He was proud of his service and fellow Marines. Drake loved animals and after leaving the military was able to make his love of animals into a career. He became a dog trainer, training dogs to become bomb, drug sniffing dogs, or dogs to be family pets. Drake and Veronica own three dogs that he trained, whom he loved with all his heart. Eris, his Doberman was his service dog, Daisy, a Pitty and Cruszo, a Shepard, all rescues. Drake developed a special bond with his father-in-law, Pete, over this past year. Both referred to each other as “Dad” and “Son”. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, animals and fellow Marines.

Drake is now guarding the gates to heaven with his Marine brothers: LCpl Gilberto Bustamante and LCpl Fernando Cruz. Semper Fi Marine. Till Valhalla.

Friends received on Friday, December 14, 2018 from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland. Interment to follow at 1PM at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.