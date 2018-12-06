Michael Charles Strotkamp, 72, of Waldorf, Maryland passed away on November 26, 2018.

Born on March 23, 1946 in Tampa, Florida, he was the son of the late Hortney G. Embry Strotkamp and Frederick E. Strotkamp. Mr. Strotkamp served in the U. S. Army during Vietnam until he was Honorably Discharged in 1970. While in the Army, he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. Mr. Strotkamp was an electrician for GSA for many years and retired in 2008. He was a member of the American Legion Post 259, the Veterans of Foreign War Post 9376, both in Clinton, MD and the Waldorf Moose Lodge in White Plains. Mr. Strotkamp enjoyed hunting, playing horseshoes, a cold beer, and watching Washington Redskins football.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mollie P. Strotkamp; son Michael C. Strotkamp Jr.; grandson Cody Michael Strotkamp; sister Frances Zimmerman.

Service and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603 or charity of one’s choice.