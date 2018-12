The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at 10:45 a.m., the suspect took a package that had been delivered to the victim’s home on Creeping Primrose Lane in Lexington Park.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Gray Maloy at 301-475-4200, ext. *8035 or email Gray.Maloy@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 65384-18