Police ask for Public’s Help in Identifying Mechanicsville Thief

December 11, 2018

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On November 7, 2018, the suspect used a stolen credit card to make purchases at the Giant store, located on Crain Highway in Waldorf, Maryland. The credit card utilized had been stolen earlier on November 7, 2018, from a locker at World Gym, located on Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individual pictured or the theft from World Gym, is asked to contact Deputy Tyler Payne at (301) 475-4200 extension *8010 or by email at Tyler.Payne@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.


3 Responses to Police ask for Public’s Help in Identifying Mechanicsville Thief

  1. Concerned on December 11, 2018 at 7:42 am

    I’m really just surprised at how poor the quality is on the images lately. Seems like every time we see an article on here the security cams give us terrible images. Why are they still using 1994 cameras???

  2. Malcolm X on December 11, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Keeping the stereotype alive! Way to go dumba$$.

  3. Chibbs on December 11, 2018 at 9:39 am

    The ghost of Trayvon Martin?!!!

