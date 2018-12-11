Police ask for Public’s Help in Identifying Mechanicsville Thief

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On November 7, 2018, the suspect used a stolen credit card to make purchases at the Giant store, located on Crain Highway in Waldorf, Maryland. The credit card utilized had been stolen earlier on November 7, 2018, from a locker at World Gym, located on Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individual pictured or the theft from World Gym, is asked to contact Deputy Tyler Payne at (301) 475-4200 extension *8010 or by email at Tyler.Payne@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

