Great Mill Teen Arrested and Charged as an Adult for Armed Robbery in California

On Wednesday, December 5, 2018, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22800 block of Three Notch Road in California, for the reported robbery.

Investigation determined the victim was outside when confronted by the suspect, later identified as Moises Andreas Ardon, 17 of Great Mills.

Ardon indicated he had a gun, and demanded money from the victim. Ardon ultimately retrieved money from the victim, and fled the scene. Deputies arrived on scene and quickly established a perimeter; Ardon was located in the area and found to have a firearm in his possession, as well as the victim’s property.

Authorization was obtained from the States Attorney for St. Mary’s County, Mr. Richard Fritz, to charge Ardon as an adult with the following crimes:

Armed Robbery

Possession of a Firearm by Minor

Handgun on Person

Firearm Use/Felony

Loaded Handgun on Person

Assault First and Second Degree

Theft Less than $100

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Fennessey at (301) 475-4200 extension *8103 or by email at Brian.Fennessey@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

