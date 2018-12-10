Port Tobacco River Park Hosts Live Stream Bald Eagle Cam

The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism recently launched a live streaming eagle cam at the Port Tobacco River Park (7685 Chapel Point Rd, Port Tobacco).

This is in partnership with Wild Streaming, the Southern Maryland Audubon Society, and Port Tobacco River Conservancy. According to the Audubon Society this is the first live streaming eagle cam in the state of Maryland.

This camera provides views of the park’s bald eagle nest located next to the Port Tobacco River. This nest has successfully fledged two eaglets for the last two years and the eagles have begun preparing the nest for the upcoming nesting season which should begin in January.

The eagle cam will alternate to scenic views of the Port Tobacco River Park.

Visit the web cam at: https://youtu.be/L8Tl-EYaWp8.

