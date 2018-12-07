Saw Mill in Mechanicsville Destroyed by Fire Ruled Accidental

On December 7, 2018, at approximately 1:45 a.m., Volunteer Firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Seventh District, Calvert and Charles County responded to 37500 Anderson Drive, and Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a structure approximately 100 x 40 feet with heavy fire and smoke showing.

The fire was discovered by an area resident, with the origin of fire being Mill Equipment with the preliminary cause being deemed accidental due to the result of sawmill equipment igniting combustible materials within the interior of the structure.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire and identified the owners as the Sutphin Lumber Company, owned by Daniel & Travis Sutphin.

The total monetary loss of the structure and contents was estimated at $500,000. There were no injuries reported.

All photos are courtesy of Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Seventh District Volunteer Fire Departments, and The Maryland State Fire Marshal.



