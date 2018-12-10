Special Holiday Packages Available for 2019 Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival

The Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums, the non-profit organization supporting historic sites overseen by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, is offering special holiday packages for the 20th annual Potomac Jazz and Seafood Festival. The event, the organization’s largest fundraiser, is slated to take place in July 2019.

Festival visitors will enjoy the sounds of national jazz artists along the Potomac at the 20th annual event. Those who purchase one of the limited exclusive packages will receive two event tickets, a $20 food voucher, special 20th anniversary merchandise and a commemorative poster. The package, a $175 value, is being sold at the special rate of $125. Packages will be available until January 6, 2019 after which general admission tickets will go on sale.

“Because this is the 20th year of this great event, we wanted to offer something special during the holidays to get folks excited about the 2019 festival,” says Amber Puschinsky, Fundraising Coordinator for the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums and event coordinator. “This package, a great holiday gift for music lovers of all kind, is only available for a limited time and on a limited basis, so those interested should reserve this deal as soon as possible.”

The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, first held in 1999, is a popular all-day event where attendees enjoy national jazz acts, a variety of local seafood options, boat rides to St. Clement’s Island and much more. The 2019 festival has several special events in store for the entire weekend. Those interested should follow the event on Facebook or by visiting www.PotomacJazzAndSeafoodFestival.com.

The Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums raise funds in order to support historical interpretation, education programs and special needs of the sites managed by the Museum Division of St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks. The Friends organization is a 501(c) 3 organization sponsoring events, assisting with acquisitions and supporting efforts to broaden the understanding of our culture and community’s heritage.