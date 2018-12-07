Leonardtown Woman Driving on Suspended License Arrested for Indecent Exposure, Drunk Driving and More

On December 4, 2018 at approximately 1:35 p.m., a witness called the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and reported a possible intoxicated driver.

The witness advised a tan Toyota Camry was driving erratically on Leonardtown Road and Oliver Shop Road. The vehicle was speeding up, slowing down, slamming on its breaks. The driver was also yelling at people and she almost struck a guardrail.

A deputy from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle at a traffic light on Leonardtown Road and Billingsley Road, in Waldorf. By the time the officer turned around the suspect’s vehicle was parked in the entrance of Wintergreen Landscape Nursery on Leonardtown Road.

When police walked up to the vehicle, the driver who was later identified as Christina Marie Johnson, 35 of Leonardtown, was in the front of the vehicle urinating. Johnson was urinating in plain view of customers and employees who were in the parking lot of the business Winter Green.

An officer walked up to Johnson as she just finished urinating and was pulling up her pants. While police were speaking with Johnson, she was stumbling, almost fell over and they smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath. Police asked Johnson if she had been drinking which she stated she had four shots. The officer advised Johnson she was going to undergo a series of tests to make sure she was okay to drive which she said she was fine. After conducting the standardized field sobriety test, police determined Johnson was unable to operate a motor vehicle safely and she was placed under arrest.

When police asked Johnson again how much she had to drink, she stated she had five 99 Apple shots. Police asked Johnson for her driver’s license and she stated she doesn’t have one. After asking dispatch to conduct an MVA search they advised Johnson came back suspended two times.

Johnson was then asked if she wanted to complete a chemical breath test, which she refused.

Police transported Johnson to the Charles County Detention Center at approximately 2:40 p.m.

As police attempted to read Johnson her rights and explain her charges, Johnson kept interrupting them and asking if she can make a phone call and she wanted to see the commissioner. Police tried multiple times to read her the advice of rights, but she continued to interrupt them. Police then handed her the form and told her to read it, which she said she didn’t want to. Johnson stated she will take the test because it will allow her to see the commissioner quicker. The officer explained the process to Johnson multiple times and told her that she will see the commissioner regardless if she submits to the breath test or not and she chose to take the chemical breath test. A deputy responded to the detention center to conduct the chemical breath test. Johnson completed the chemical breath test and had a .20 BAC. (over twice the legal limit).

Johnson was identified by a photograph from the St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office database.

Christina Marie Johnson was charged with Indecent Exposure and issued citations for the following driving infractions:

Driving Vehicle in Excess of Reasonable and Prudent Speed on Hwy

Fail to Display License on Demand

Person Driving Motor Vehicle, On (Hwy., Public Use Property) On Suspended License and Privilege

Violating License Restriction

Fail to Display Registration Card on Demand

Negligent Driving

Reckless Driving

Unsafe Lane Changing

(Driving, Attempting to Drive) Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se

(Diving, Attempting to Drive) Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol

(Driving, Attempting to Drive) Vehicle While Under the Influence Of Alcohol