VIDEO: Male Victim Stabbed Several Times in Back at St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park

On Saturday, December 8, 2018 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to 21600 Great Mills Road, at the Weis Markets for the reported stabbing.

Crews arrived on scene to find a male victim in his 20’s suffering from multiple stab wounds to his back.

The patient was transported to Millison Plaza where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported him to an area trauma center for his injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time and police are currently investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

